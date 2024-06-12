True Geordie Sets Aside Beef, Shows Concern for Tyson Fury’s Emotional State After Bar Incident Sets Aside Beef, Shows Concern for Tyson Fury’s Emotional State After Bar Incident

The about one-and-a-half-year-old beef between Tyson Fury and YouTuber True Geordie never really reached its conclusion. Instead, both of them buried the hatchet and decided to move on. In fact, their improved relationship was made quite apparent when the 37-year-old expressed his concern about a recently surfaced video showcasing ‘The Gypsy King’ struggling to maintain control after heavy drinking.

True Geordie’s latest YouTube video had him revealing that he may want Tyson to lose in the ring, but he doesn’t feel good to see him in such a miserable condition in his personal life. The fact that Fury has a history of struggling with substance abuse makes this situation even worse. He might end up being suicidal once more if these types of situations keep repeating themselves. Hence, addressing all these issues, the YouTuber said,

“I don’t wanna see this man [Fury] in a bad way in life. I may wanna see him outboxed and lose all his belts. But I don’t want to see him on a mental decline or struggling emotionally.”

Apart from expressing his concern, the 37-year-old YouTuber also provided his understanding about what might have compelled Fury to drink up so heavily. Geordie claimed that Fury’s miserable condition was linked to his professional downfall.

True Geordie counted Tyson Fury’s loss against Oleksandr Usyk to be the primary reason behind his condition

Fury’s recent defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in the unified heavyweight title fight had him losing his WBC heavyweight championship. The Brit had held onto that title since February 2020 and it’s quite apparent that losing out on it dented him mentally. The UK native also picked up the first loss of his pro-MMA career against Usyk.

Looking at Fury’s previous history of using substances to escape reality, Geordie mentioned that he might have taken a few extra gulps of alcohol after the realization of his loss against Usyk hit him. Well, this certainly isn’t the first time that fans have witnessed Fury lose control in public, but we can only hope that he doesn’t fall back to his terrible suicidal state once again.