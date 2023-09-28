Andrew Tate’s Brother Desires to Play James Bond in Rumored Christopher Nolan Movie

Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan Tate rose to prominence by boasting about their extravagant lifestyles on social media. However, they frequently remained in the news for all the wrong reasons. Their lives were turned upside down following their arrest in December of last year. Following their release, the Tate brothers are focused on extending their riches through internet business podcasts and other ventures. Tristan Tate, who already has millions of fans in the genre, has disclosed on Twitter that he wants to work with globally recognized filmmaker Christopher Nolan on a rumored James Bond project.

While Andrew Tate is known for his forthright outbursts, Tristan frequently remains in the background. Nonetheless, he doesn’t always stay out of controversies and frequently finds himself in hot waters. This time, though, he has set his eyes on becoming the next James Bond.

Tristan Tate wants to work with Christopher Nolan as James Bond

Tristan Tate, who has over 2 million followers on social media, is always engaged and aware of what’s going on. He recently acknowledged a rumor about Christopher Nolan.

According to some reports on the internet, Nolan is in talks to direct two James Bond Movies. Seeing this as an opportunity, Tate urged Nolan to cast him as Bond. Replying to a Nolan fan page, he wrote:

“I’m available for filming Mr. Nolan.”

Tate’s social media accounts frequently display a Bond-like demeanor. Also, at times, his supporters refer to him as Bond. This might be why Tate wanted to play the part.

However, Tate is currently facing legal troubles and is not permitted to travel outside of Romania. His prospects of landing the part are very limited. Tate, nevertheless, gave it a shot. However, he is not often this humble in his words.

Tate once berated a Hollywood star

Andrew Tate frequently attacks celebrities who do not conform to his standards. Tristan, on the other hand, isn’t a big fan of callouts. But he, too, has done something similar to his sibling.

Andrew previously criticized British actress Amanda Holden for posting bikini photos on social media. Despite receiving backlash for his remarks, Tristan joined him in criticizing Holden.

The Younger Tate chastised Holden for appearing nude on Sex: A Bonkers History with Dan Jones. He went on to criticize the British actress for her work.

The Tate brothers have publicly chastised celebrities on several occasions. Even after considerable backlash, they remain unaffected. As a result, it appears unlikely that they will ever stop doing it.