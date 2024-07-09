“We Gonna F*cking Make It”: O’Malley Eyes Snoop Dogg’s Path, Wants to Commentate at Dana White’s Contender Series

Imagine the ever-entertaining ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch commentating on a UFC fight. As it turns out, that isn’t far from reality and could be a real thing. The bantamweight king on his YouTube channel spilled the beans, revealing his desire to call a fight ringside with his coach. He even took the example of Snoop Dogg and Uriah Faber commenting on the Contender series and claimed he is in constant talks with the UFC.

“We’re talking to the UFC. We’re going to reach out and see if we can make that happen…Just one episode, see how it does and I think it could be a lot of fun.”

Back in 2017, rapper Snoop Dogg provided commentary alongside UFC veteran Faber, joining the Contender Series production crew. In fact, it was the same night when ‘Suga‘ launched himself into the stratosphere, defeating Alfred Khashakyan. Besides the R1 KO, it was the rapper’s live commentary that catapulted the fighter into stardom.

Reliving and yearning for that experience, the Montana native revealed that his crew is well in talks with the promotion. He also claimed that “Timbo Suga” will possibly become a reality in the future, at least for a single episode. Moreover, in the same video, the bantamweight champ also touched upon a possible bout with the new featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria.

O’Malley hints at a possible war with Topuria

O’Malley and Topuria have differences and it’s pretty evident in the community. The American invited fire from the Spaniard after he shared his thoughts on the latter’s P4P ranking, claiming Topuria does not deserve a top spot.

‘El Matador’ did not take this lightly and slapped back, calling the American “ugly.” However, ‘Suga’ changed tunes and recognized Topuria’s skill when a fan compared him with the former bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt.

Deeming that Topuria is more skilled than Garbrandt, O’Malley even hinted at a possible bout with Topuria but only after he decimates the #1 contender, Merab Dvalishvili.