Joe Rogan Once Alleged the ‘Wolverine’ Famed Hugh Jackman Uses Steroids: “I Am 100% Confident”

Joe Rogan is a man of many talents. His ability to speak up about controversial subjects has led him to the position he is in today.

Joe Rogan began his entertainment career as a comedian. His vocal resonating for MMA, and more particularly the UFC, eventually wound him capturing a job in the promotion as a backstage interview, as well as a post-fight interviewer.

His influence as an entertainer led to him being offered the opportunity. Not to mention, Joe Rogan is one of the most knowledgeable personalities in martial arts. It’s his education in the subject matter that has catapulted the sport to mainstream media.

The start of the 21st century, saw Rogan become a prominent figure inside and outside the octagon. The late 2000s essentially gave birth to Joe’s podcast, which more than a decade later, has shifted the landscape of entertainment as we know it.

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, debates all topics, regardless of the category. One such topic was in relation to the ‘Wolverine’ actor, Hugh Jackman, and his physique. More importantly, whether or not, the Australian was utilizing any substance to enhance his body.

The growth in MMA has led to fighters being ‘drug-tested’ by ‘anti-doping’ agencies. This is to ensure that no athlete will be holding an unfair advantage over his colleague.

Rogan has been a vocal supporter of the rule. This might lead to one wondering, whether there are celebrities in Hollywood, who pertains to and advocates the use of substances. One such actor, who in Rogan’s opinion, uses it is Hugh Jackman.

The ‘Wolverine’ star, as the years passed by, has looked to be in tremendous shape for his films. This has Rogan wondering the cause for this.

Rogan stated-

“I am 100% confident that guy did steroids, look at his body, Hugh Jackman got fucking jacked and he’s 40 years old. “I’m sure he was on a wonderful diet, I am also sure without a shadow of a doubt he was manipulating his hormones.” “Is it possible to get that big without steroids? If you’re 20.”

The topic of steroids has become a significantly larger debacle in the entertainment and sporting industry. Truth be told, anybody utilizing it, unless medically prescribed, cannot be labeled as anything apart from a ‘cheat’, as they are looking to gain an unfair advantage.

