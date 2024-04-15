Bruce Buffer Reacts to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Announcement With His Iconic UFC Line

Bruce Buffer cannot keep his calm after hearing the news of Conor McGregor’s return. ‘Mystic Mac’ has been out of the sport for almost 3 years. However, this lay-off now comes to an end. At UFC 303, he will compete against Michael Chandler. This is a fight that has been in the making for a substantial period. It all started back in 2023, when the duo were supposed to face off against each other at the final of The Ultimate Fighter. Unfortunately, McGregor’s issues with the USADA made things complicated, resulting in the bout getting delayed.

Finally, it has been made official and the MMA community at large is pleased with it. Following UFC 300, Dana White, president of the UFC, made the announcement amidst loud cheers from the media persons present at the presser. Recently, the UFC ring-announcer, Bruce Buffer, made an effort to hype this fight up. Buffer shared a picture of the main event combatants on his Instagram story and made a reference to his iconic UFC line, saying,

“This is the moment we have all been waiting for.”

With the much awaited return of ‘The Notorious’ now finally confirmed, the match itself promises to be a banger. Both Chandler and McGregor are ruthless fighters and are not afraid to step on the gas inside the octagon. Surprisingly, both the fighters are coming off a loss from their last fight. And guess who they faced- Dustin Poirier! While McGregor suffered a broken ankle at UFC 264, Chandler got submitted by Poirier via a rear naked choke at UFC 281. Thus, both ‘Mystic Mac’ and ‘Iron’ will be itching to get back to the winning ways. And by the looks of it, ‘The Notorious’ looks quite confident.

Conor McGregor is in great spirits ahead of UFC 303

McGregor is confident in his abilities to make a successful comeback. While reflecting on his career, the Irishman thinks that there is a lot left in his tank and he is eager to showcase it to the world. In addition, McGregor is making a comeback not just for this fight but is eyeing several fights this year. In an interview, he said,

“Maybe if I can get a nice roll going, which I’m hoping for, and I get a nice four fights in a year, and then eight fights again next year, maybe there’s more trauma, more wins and losses, or who knows? But right now, to this day, not an iota. My faculties are there. I’m fresh. I’m sharp. And let me get to go again.”

Surely, things would get rosy for McGregor if he manages to beat Michael Chandler. The Irishman has always garnered a huge amount of money for the UFC. Thus, it is not a distant possibility that Dana White might push the 35-year-old for yet another title run, provided he can showcase the same intensity inside the octagon that he once did.