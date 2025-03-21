UFC Star Identifies Democratic Flaws That Could Help Conor McGregor Win Votes in His Presidential Bid

March 8, 2024; Austin TX; Conor McGregor speaks to press on the red carpet before the premiere of Roadhouse at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas on the first day of South by Southwest, Friday, March 8, 2024. McGregor plays the character “Knox” in the movie.. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins-USA TODAY NETWORK

Conor McGregor is officially throwing his hat into the political ring, announcing his intention to run for Ireland’s presidency with a rather staunch stance on what he claims to be one of the country’s biggest issues—immigration. And UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano believes he might just pull it off.

The UFC superstar has made it clear he’s taking a firm position against the European Migration Pact, a proposed agreement aimed at creating a more streamlined approach to border security, and immigration, and speeding up the asylum process across European Union member states.

McGregor’s statements on immigration have been under fire by the Irish media and the authorities for years now. The former UFC champion, at one point, was allegedly under investigation for his social media posts made ahead of the 2023 Dublin riots. But in the two years since McGrgeor has only doubled down on the subject.

McGrgeor’s views on crime related to immigration have come under widespread criticism in Ireland, courtesy of the many cases of assault and violence against him.

Despite this, UFC star Renato Moicano claimed that his popularity in the UFC might help him exploit the flaws of democracy.

“By far he’s the most popular athlete in UFC history. The problem with democracy is that if you’re very popular then people are going to vote you, it doesn’t matter,” Moicano said.

The Brazilian fighter’s comments suggest that McGregor’s fame alone could sway public opinion enough to push him into the presidency, regardless of his political experience or policies.

It’s a sentiment that echoes concerns many critics have raised about celebrity politicians gaining traction based on their popularity rather than their qualifications. It’s something the US President Donald Trump has managed to do and McGregor, quite visibly is trying to follow in his footsteps.

McGregor continues anti-immigration rhetoric

Earlier this week, he took to a podium at the White House on St. Paddy’s Day and ranted about Ireland being at the cusp of losing its Irishness” due to the “illegal immigration racket“.

Just days later, he laid down his Presidential campaign vision on X. “The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025. Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will!” McGregor wrote.

Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026. So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President. The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 20, 2025

The fighter-turned-political-hopeful insists the Irish people should have the final say on whether or not the pact is implemented, demanding that the decision be put to a referendum rather than being settled by the Houses of the Oireachtas and the president alone.

It should, however, be noted that the President of Ireland doesn’t really hold the same power over people as their American counterpart does. Unlike the US, Ireland is a parliamentary democracy, and as such the Prime Minister and their cabinet get to the calls on public policies, notably immigration.

‘The Notorious‘ is keeping receipts as well, reminding the people that he has always backed up his talk with action. Be it inside the octagon or in the world of politics.