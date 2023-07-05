Weeks After Raising $35,000,000 for His $300 Million Company, Jake Paul Receives Applause From Andrew Tate’s Brother

Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan Tate are two of the most notorious personalities on the internet. They are infamous for their controversies, with several notable names and unfiltered opinions. For the same reason, the Tate brothers have been banned from major social media platforms, except Twitter. However, the Tate brothers are not always blunt on social media.

They have often commended several famous personalities for their work. One of the recent names who received applause from Tristan Tate is Youtuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul.

What did Tristan Tate say about Jake Paul?

Recently, the Ohio-based boxer took to his official Twitter account to wish his supporters a happy Fourth of July. He shared a photo of himself and his girlfriend, Dutch speed skater, Jutta Leerdam. Paul playfully stated in the caption that their partnership is the essence of the American Dream. He wrote:

“Two of us are made in America. The other is made for me. The American Dream is real. Happy 4th of July. @JuttaLeerdam_@Ford”

Tristan Tate responded to his tweet with a single word. He put “respect” in the comments area. Following that, a fan launched an attack on the YouTuber turned boxer. But Tate came to the boxer’s defense, claiming that the latter was a buddy of his. He wrote:

“Jake is my friend.”

This encounter appears to have occurred just a few weeks after Jake Paul reached a significant milestone with his company Betr, which launched last year. The 26-year-old just raised more than $35 million at a $300 million value for his betting company.

Tate’s opinion on the professional boxer appears to be evident from his tweets. While the younger Tate appears to have a nice relationship with Paul, Andrew does not.

Andrew Tate’s beef with Paul

Because influencer boxing is a new trend in combat sports, Andrew Tate and Jake Paul were on the verge of a battle inside the squared ring. It all started with both of them taking shots at each other in various interviews.

There were later rumours regarding a boxing contest between them. Tate and Paul even uploaded a video in which they faced off against each other to further pique the interest of their followers. The battle, however, never took place.

Although it would have been entertaining to watch, the younger Tate later clarified that Andrew and Paul had no beef. While that battle is not taking place, the native of Ohio is ready for his next test. In August, he will face former UFC fighter Nate Diaz.

It is Paul’s eight professional boxing match after his loss against Tommy Fury this year. Thus, it will be interesting to see if Paul returns to winning column or not.

What are your thoughts on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz? What do you guys think about Tristan’s tweet for Paul?