“Speed Is on His Jake Paul Tour”: Tyreek Hill Reacts After Robert Griffin III Claims He Can Help iShowSpeed Beat Him

Aug 6, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) looks on during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Popular streamer iShowSpeed has been winning races against celebrities and former athletes over the past few weeks. First, he took down former college running back and social media sensation Ashton Hall. Then, he took it a step further by beating former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III in his most recent race. It’s all caught the attention of speedy track star and Dolphins wideout, Tyreek Hill, who says he’s eagerly waiting for his chance to take down the streamer head-to-head.

If there’s one thing iShowSpeed has shown us over the years, it’s that he’s a phenomenal athlete. He enjoys testing his limits in front of his massive audience, many of whom believe he could be the greatest athlete in the world. Beyond racing, Speed has done other things like jumping over cars, playing in celebrity soccer matches, and most recently, dunking on a hoop at just 5’6”.

But not everyone is on board with the Speed hype, especially Tyreek Hill. It’s perhaps because people are starting to say the streamer could beat Hill in a race. And by people, we mean Robert Griffin III.

Here’s what the former quarterback had to say immediately after: “If I trained this man right here, I’m telling you, he could beat Tyreek Hill in a race,” RG3 said after the race.

It was high praise coming from RG3. After all, he was once one of the fastest athletes in the NFL. But Hill wasn’t having it. He fired back at the former QB right after seeing the clip.

“Yo, RG3 is known to be talking crazy,” Hill responded.

Hill then took shots at both parties, saying, “RG3 isn’t the elite athlete he used to be. Obviously, he used to be fast, at some point in his life. Those days are long gone… So, I feel like Speed right now is on his ‘Jake Paul’ tour, going up against washed-up athletes.”

“Ashton Hall was first. Now, RG3. I guess he’s gonna call Justin Gatlin next,” Hill quipped.

Hill was so confident, he challenged RG3 to put all his money on Speed if the race ever took place.

Speed on a world tour and still ducking me also RGiii…run up your bag lol pic.twitter.com/pFvrIedAIN — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 19, 2025

Here’s what Griffin III tweeted back at Hill, “If I train him, I will put it all on the line, my guy.”

All in all, it was a somewhat spicy interaction. Hill said he’s still waiting for his chance to race Speed and pointed out how the streamer is always in Estonia or some other random location racing other people. That’s why it’s hard not to draw a parallel to Jake Paul and his pseudo-boxing career, built on fighting athletes who don’t box, or no longer do.

Fans always say, “I’d love to see them go up against a real athlete,” when watching people like Speed and Paul succeed in settings like this. So why not give the fans what they want and take on some real competition? Hill already challenged Speed to a race months ago. What’s the holdup?

Maybe the streamer has ducked the challenge because we all know Hill would dust him in a race. That would put an end to the legend of the streamer’s crazy athleticism. After all, Hill was a legitimate track athlete growing up. He has perfect running form. Speed doesn’t.

In fact, it’s pretty impressive that Speed’s been able to beat former athletes with such poor form so far. Not even the tutelage of RG3 would help him beat Hill in a race.