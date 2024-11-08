“We’re Both 37”: Jon Jones Eyes Alex Pereira Match Up Following UFC 309, Declines Fighting Tom Aspinall

Is UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones ‘ducking’ interim champion Tom Aspinall? Well, Jones claims he’s just not that interested in the Brit!

By tradition, since rules can be rather ambiguous in the UFC in matters of matchmaking, being the interim champion guarantees said champion a shot for the undisputed title. Despite this, not only has Aspinall defended his interim belt, he’s not even on the radar of the undisputed champion, who’s fighting Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in 10 days.

Aspinall, who is also serving as a backup to the event, in case one of the prizefighter pulls out, hopes, nay, demands that he fight for the undisputed title next. But ‘Bones’ doesn’t want to grant him that either.

In an interview with Kevin Iole, the Rochester native claimed that the Brit hadn’t done anything to earn a fight with him. In fact, he has another fight in mind altogether.

“He (Aspinall) just hasn’t proven anything, he hasn’t done anything….If there were to be a fight….it would be Alex Pereira…..we’re both 37….that fight would go much farther on my legacy.”

Pereira has been on a tear in the light heavyweight division, having already successfully defended his title thrice in 2024. And while he did once express his ambitions of moving to heavyweight and fighting for that elusive champ-champ-champ status, he has since tempered down and decided to hold on to the light heavyweight division for some time.

So, naturally, there have been questions about Jones’ intentions. For example, why take on Miocic in the first place, when Aspinall’s moved the division along in his absence?

For ‘Bones‘, it might be about a legacy.

Is Miocic a mismatch for Jones?

The general consensus is while Miocic remains one of the greatest, he hasn’t fought in 3 years after a debilitating loss to Francis Ngannou. And at 43, ring rust is as real as gray hair.

However, Jones believes that loss doesn’t really count for much if one were to look at the fireman’s overall record.

“I feel that it’s unfortunate that we live in a world where one bad performance discredits a person so much…Stipe has beat everyone….what he’s done is truly special and I just wanna give the man his opportunity.”

Miocic could very well knock Jones out. But then again, Jones might just run through him like he did against Cyril Gane. If this is indeed his last fight, why would he not go out on a high?

Historically speaking, Jones has defeated a lot of legends in his journey. And now he’s in the same position as the rest of them were when he did so. Daniel Cormier was 38 when he faced him. Chael Sonnen was 36 and Vitor Belfort at 35 just wasn’t the same fighter.

And now at 37, it probably would be unwise to fight a miracle athlete like Aspinall, who also happens to be only 31! So, perhaps it is for the best.