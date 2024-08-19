“What a Clown”: Jake Paul’s Angry Outburst at Booing Crowd During Mike Tyson Presser Sparks Major Backlash

Jake Paul’s first press conference for his fight against Mike Tyson did not go to plan. The first leg of the promotional press conferences took place in New York but home crowd showed their love for Tyson and kept booing Paul every time he grabbed the mic. And while Paul is known to be one to fluster his opponents, the booing was loud enough to get him to break.

Tyson didn’t even have to utter a word, the crowd did the job for their home town hero. Paul of course, in response, ended up shouting curses at them for booing him.

Naturally, when the moment went viral, people on the internet only piled on further.

““You was good 20 years ago” but he proceeds to hype this fight with Tyson and act like it holds any real value to the boxing community”

One user did not like what he was seeing from ‘The Problem Child.

“What a clown.”

Yet another fan did not like the 27-year-old’s demeanor with the crowd as he called him a loser,

“Jake Paul is such a loser”

According to this fan, it wouldn’t be long before Paul’s boxing career gets over and he will have to go back to selling NFTs on the internet,

“Jake Paul has about a month left before he goes back to NFTs”

One fan had to remind ‘The Problem Child that they may be a democratic city but they still sell the best pizza in the world. Now that makes no sense, but it’s New York, so it kind off does.

“Maybe Democratic, but the best Pizza on earth Jake.”

This fan pointed out how the crowd had got the YouTuber-turned-boxer rattled. Something we are used to seeing Paul do to his opponents,

“Absolutely rattled”

Following the press conference, Paul took out his frustration on Tyson as he penned a message to him, vowing to teach him a lesson.

Paul vows to teach Tyson a lesson

This much hated fight will take place on November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Normally a Mike Tyson boxing match would bring with it anticipation but given that he is 58 years old with serious health issues, fighting someone 30 years younger has not sat right with people.

It is unlikely that that situation will ever change. And since people blame the younger Paul brother for dragging their childhood hero into this mess, Jake is going to get booed no matter where he goes.

Tyson, on the other hand, has been playful and has used the crowd to roast Paul. And it’s not even that difficult. He’s Mike Tyson. He can show up and people would just cheer him. He’s earned that.

Jake Paul, with his choice to fighting washed up MMA fighters and boxers while claiming to be a legitimate boxer himself has probably earned the boos.

Regardless, it doesn’t help when Mike Tyson gets an entire people to boo you. So at the press conference, ‘The Problem Child’ sent a message to ‘Iron’ Mike,

“This is going to be a painful lesson for Mike Tyson. He likes to say he gave me my start in boxing. Well I’m going to give him his end. #PaulTyson”

Paul believes he is going to be the one who will send Tyson into retirement for good. This is, of course, funny since Tyson was already in retirement before this fight.