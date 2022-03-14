“What a run” – Greg Hardy hints at UFC release following loss against Sergey Spivak at UFC 272

It seems that UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy has hinted at his release from the UFC after his loss against Sergey Spivak at UFC 272.

Hardy comes out of a disappointing loss to Sergey Spivak in UFC 272, defeated in the first-round post. He has lost three times in a row ,after impressive victories over the likes of Maurice Greene and Yorgan De Castro. He had his fair share of ups and downs in the UFC, making his full move to MMA following a turbulent end in his football career. But Hardy seems to be turning the page in the next chapter of his athletic career, and may not be in the UFC.

In a recent Instagram post, Hardy appeared to say goodbye to UFC fans and even mentioned the departure from the top MMA promotion.

“What a run,” Hardy said. “Ya boy is far from done just got some fine tuning to do. Thank you to all my fans and haters. I appreciate you all. Mostly i appreciate my coaches, family, and the @ufc for giving me the opportunity to shine bright.”

Despite losing Spivac, Hardy sounded optimistic about his future in the UFC soon after UFC 272.

Hardy made his UFC debut back in January 2019 after throwing an illegal knee against Allen Crowder. He would also rise to prominence with a TKO finish over Dmitry Smolyakov and Juan Adams.

Hardy received the attention of UFC President Dana White after an impressive victory in Dana White’s Contender Series. He also competed in a regional event that led to his shooting at DWCS near LFA and Rite of Passage.

Hardy has set a 7-5 record in cage since moving to MMA. An official statement about his release hasn’t been announced by him or by the UFC.

