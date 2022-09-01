“When he beat [Michael] Chandler, he never say my name” – Islam Makhachev says Charles Oliveira isn’t too confident that he can defeat him at UFC 280,

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will square off for the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 280.

Due to his rigorous training regimen with Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Russian has displayed incredible confidence, but former opponents have learned not to underestimate Oliveira.

Below, you can watch Islam Makhachev defeat Bobby Green:

Oliveira mentioned numerous potential opponents, including Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz, and Conor McGregor, after defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 262. The following is what Makhahcev said about “Do Bronx” lacking confidence because he didn’t call the Russian out during a recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA:

“I don’t think because you know when he beat [Michael] Chandler, he never say my name. He say Poirier Dustin, but he never say my name. He call Nate Diaz, he called Conor [McGregor] many times, but he never say my name. I’m hard fight for everybody because I have always same plan. Take him down, hold him there. I’m terrible fight for everybody.”

Oliveira has won eleven straight matches, including three title fight victories, while Makhachev is currently riding a ten-bout winning streak. Although the Russian started as the betting favourite, the MMA community is not discounting the skills of “Do Bronx.”

Below, you can see Islam Makhachev’s conversation with Brett Okamoto: