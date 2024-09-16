When Joe Rogan and Sean O’Malley Broke Down the ‘Tension and Awareness’ Fighters Experience Pre-Fight

Joe Rogan and Sean O’Malley both understand the deep mental game of fighting and the “tension and awareness” that athletes experience right before the action kicks off. They two once chatted about how that intense pre-fight moment affects a fighter’s mindset and performance, offering some fascinating insights into the psychological challenges of the sport.

Whether you’re a fight fan or just curious about what goes through a fighter’s mind as they prepare to step into the octagon, their discussion provides a compelling look into the mental side of mixed martial arts.

Rogan even used the example of the intense staredown between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira before their fight.

“When you’re looking at like Alex Pereira looking at ‘Stylebender’ (Adesanya) in the faceoff. There has to be some crazy heightened sense of tension and awareness and the moment and it’s a crazy big fight. I don’t think you get away without not having that. I think everybody has it, it’s just some people handle it better. And I think the guys that don’t have it, I think sometimes they get in trouble.”

In their discussion, Rogan and O’Malley touched on how fighters experience a surge of heightened senses, adrenaline, and excitement before stepping into the cage.

Although, For seasoned fighters like O’Malley, these feelings become part of the routine, almost second nature.

But Rogan pointed out that for some people, this intense pre-fight moment can be overwhelming, leading to complete freeze-ups or even panic attacks.

It’s a reminder that while repeated exposure to high-pressure situations makes them more manageable, the initial challenge can be daunting for many. However, once you’re able to control the emotions like O’Malley can, there is no limit to the success that can be found.

O’Malley recalls moment between madness and serenity

Sean O’Malley opened up about a key moment that transformed his approach to fighting. Reflecting on his fight with Petr Yan, he admitted to feeling remarkably calm, a stark contrast to the nerves he experienced during his debut against Terrion Ware.

Back then, he was vividly worried about the consequences of losing and the possibility of being cut from the UFC.

That anxiety was overwhelming, but O’Malley turned it around by focusing on positive thoughts and constructive self-talk. This shift in mindset helped him gain control over his emotions and approach fights with a newfound calmness.

And these days, he uses that same calm mind when he trash talks his opponents all the way into an octagon and then some. While, the nerves still remain…

And of course, they remain, nobody in the history of creation has remained calm while being punched in the face for a living. Of course, with time and experience, professionals like Sean O’Malley figure out ways to manage them and get the job done.