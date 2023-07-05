18 Days After Missing USADA Deadline, Conor McGregor Claims He Is ‘Well in Preparation’ for the Michael Chandler Fight

Conor McGregor, the former two-weight UFC champion, has not fought in the octagon in almost two years. In 2021, ‘The Notorious’ sustained a leg break while in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. He has been on the path to recovery ever since. However, it was confirmed early this year that McGregor had totally healed and would return shortly.

Advertisement

‘The Notorious’ was anticipated to headline a pay-per-view against Michael Chandler before the end of the year. He did, however, miss the deadline to join the USADA testing pool. Despite this, McGregor has stated that he is preparing for the bout.

Conor McGregor sounds optimistic about his fight

A fighter must enter the USADA testing pool at least six months before his bout in order to compete inside the cage. The deadline to enter the testing pool for McGregor to compete this year was June 16th.

Advertisement

According to reports, however, McGregor has missed the USADA deadline, putting the fight in peril. However, based on his last post, McGregor seems upbeat about the fight. McGregor stated:

“I look forward to my upcoming fight. I am well in preparation.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1676105102560579584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Conor McGregor is undoubtedly preparing hard for his UFC return, it is unlikely that he will be competing this year. McGregor also did not identify a fight date or opponent in his tweet, further confusing matters for fans.

Advertisement

Michael Chandler has hopes UFC will make the fight

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor have already shot the whole new season of The Ultimate Fighter since their bout was announced. Even Dana White has spoken up about the fight.

The only stumbling factor is the USADA testing pool. Nonetheless, Chandler believes the UFC will make it happen. Chandler stated in a video posted lately on his official Twitter account that he has hopes in the UFC.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MikeChandlerMMA/status/1676305971038023710?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Chandler also noted in the video that the company has yet to release the fight card for this year’s all-pay-per-view event. The last PPV is in December, and they are expected to fight then.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding the USADA testing timeline, Chandler believes the UFC will stick to its plan. As a result, it remains to be seen whether McGregor is granted an exemption from the six-month testing period.

Do you guys think this fight will come to fruition? What are your thoughts on McGregor’s tweet?