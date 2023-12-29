When Lewis Hamilton Became the Reason Behind UFC Star Israel Adesanya’s $10,000 Loss?

UFC champion Israel Adesanya has been on both sides of massive wagers. ‘The Last Style Bender’ has on multiple occasions earned his bettors a lot of money. The most recent example of the same being his knockout win over Alex Pereira that made a lot of fans including rapper Drake a lot of money. On the flip side, Adesanya has also lost a lot of money on wagers placed.

‘The Last Style Bender’ often works with betting Stake. This is the platform used by the likes of Drake and other big names to wager on sporting events. In one such instance, the former middleweight champion of the world lost a $100,000 bet on Lewis Hamilton. In May this year, Adesanya bet on Lewis Hamilton to finish in the top three of the Monaco Grand Prix. Unfortunately for Adesanya, Hamilton finished fourth behind Verstappen, Alonso and Ocon, burning a $100,000 hole in his pocket.

For the uninitiated, Lewis Hamilton is a British racing driver most known for his remarkable accomplishments in Formula One racing. Hamilton is a dominant figure in the motorsports industry and is regarded as one of the all-time great Formula One drivers. His career took off fast after joining McLaren in 2007, demonstrating both his incredible talent and tenacity.

Hamilton won his first world championship with McLaren before leaving to join Mercedes AMG F1. After joining Mercedes AMG F1, Hamilton would go on to win 6 more championships in one of the most dominant driver-team pairings in the sport. Both Hamilton and Adesanya find themselves in similar situations at the moment which we can take a closer look at.

Israel Adesanya to fight his way back to the top?

After winning four straight championships, Lewis Hamilton lost the championship battle in 2021 to Max Verstappen. He has since been trying to win his eighth title. To make things worse, Hamilton has not won a single race in the last two years which further highlights how dire the situation is. Similar to Lewis Hamilton, Israel Adesanya is also currently at a crossroads in his UFC career.

After a dominant run, Adesanya has now lost two of his last three fights. The most recent one being the title loss to Sean Strickland. In the press conference Adesanya stated that he would not be seen for a long time. However, a recent interview given by ‘The Last Style Bender’ suggested a return to action is a lot closer than fans would have anticipated.