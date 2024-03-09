Sean O’Malley Wife: Everything About ‘Suga’s’ Open Relationship with His Wife, Danya Gonzalez

The noted UFC bantamweight champ, Sean O’Malley, is pretty much a believer in the modern culture when it comes to relationships. The kind of relationship he has with his wife, Danya Gonazalez, may be taken as a sign of ‘Sugar’s’ progressiveness by several fans. The 29-year-old has revealed multiple times that he is in an open relationship with Danya. But there can be a plethora of definitions of terms like ‘open relationships’. So here’s a look at what the 29-year-old’s open relationship with his wife looks like.

Why did Sean O’Malley’s wife agree to be in an open relationship with him?

O’Malley’s wife, Danya, has been an integral part of his rise as an MMA fighter. She had supported O’Malley since the time he was just a budding fighter. However, they had a mutual agreement during this time. ‘Sugar’ stayed in Danya’s house at the time and split the bills. But now he is a famous and successful individual who pays for even his wife’s expenses.

However, O’Malley has always loved being a free individual. In a ‘Full Send Podcast’ episode, O’Malley revealed how he wanted to live a free life and make his own choices without worrying much about his wife’s opinions. This is why both of them agreed to stay in an open relationship despite being married. O’Malley’s words about the same were,

“Everyone has a different take on what an open relationship is. I like to think of ours as just an open-minded relationship where we don’t own each other.”

However, a report from Essentially Sports says that the current UFC bantamweight champ has also expressed his thankfulness towards his wife, without whom he says he would have been lost. But ‘Sugar’s’ kind of open relationship with his wife comes with a few perks for him.

The relationship between Sean O’Malley’s wife and him may be favoring the latter currently

Most persons chose to stay committed to their wives mentally and physically after tying the knot. However, O’Malley stands as a staunch exception to this. In an episode of ‘Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk‘ podcast, O’Malley revealed that he often gets physically involved with other women apart from his wife, Danya.

However, O’Malley feels that he’s entitled to all of this since he’s the one providing for the needs of the couple and their daughter currently. Looking at his economic and social status, it’s hard to imagine that his wife Danya will ever be able to match it and become the provider for the family. Hence, she’ll probably never be able to enjoy the open relationship perks that ‘Sugar’ is enjoying currently.

A lot of UFC fans are rooting for his victory at the upcoming UFC 299 currently. O’Malley also wants to defeat his UFC 299 rival, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, to hold onto his title. But his victory will also earn him more fame and money, which will cement his status as his wife and daughter’s provider. So it’s quite apparent that the Montana native probably won’t stop reaping the benefits of his open relationship with his wife anytime soon.