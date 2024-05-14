“Wild”: MMA Journalist Ariel Helwani Makes Vince McMahon’s Mike Tyson Announcement Dream a Reality

Mike Tyson will forever be regarded as one of the greatest combat sports personalities of all time. He didn’t exactly have the greatest childhood but he grew up and achieved anything any man could dream of. But as he prepares to take on Jake Paul in his return to boxing, he inadvertently fulfills one of journalist Ariel Helwani’s dreams.

Prior to their fight, Tyson and Paul faced off against each other in a press conference hosted by Helwani. While introducing the fighters he channeled his inner Vince McMahon and did it in some style.

The 41-year-old then took to Twitter to share a throwback clip of Vince McMahon introducing ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson and him copying the same introduction word for word.

“1998 me practiced this 10000 times. Kinda wild I actually got to do it.”



Tyson’s first noteworthy appearance in WWE was on Raw in January 1998, where he got into an epic altercation with Stone Cold Steve Austin resulting in an all-out brawl. This prepared the audience for Tyson’s appearance at WrestleMania XIV as a special enforcer, where he was instrumental in the main event.

Over the years, Tyson has appeared a number of times in both SmackDown as well as Raw. For his contributions to the promotion, he was inducted into the hall of fame in 2012.

Tyson, now 57, is embarking on a different kind of challenger as he aims to secure his first win since February 2003.

Mike Tyson sends a chilling warning to Jake Paul

In their first-ever press conference, Tyson issued a chilling warning to Jake Paul. When asked if he liked Jake Paul as a human, Tyson said that he had no problem with the young boxer. However, he emphasized that when they step into the ring, he hopes that Paul will fight like his life depends on it because it will.



Both Paul and Tyson showed immense respect to their opponent but remained confident that the fight would not go the distance. Well, there you go, whether we like it or not, we all know we will be watching.