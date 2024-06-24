Islam Makhachev Strongly Condemns Attacks on Synagogues and Churches in Dagestan, Russia

The world woke up today to devastating news of attacks and shootings of synagogues and churches in Dagestan, Russia. And one of the Dagestani cities affected was UFC lightweight champion Islam Makahchev’s hometown of Makhachkala. The champion has now come out strongly condemning the violence, preaching the values of Islam, and calling to such cowardly acts.

Taking things to Instagram, the champ posted a story, categorically denouncing the attack on synagogues and churches in his hometown. The fighter talked about the tenets of Islam and how it prohibited the shedding of innocent blood.

He also urged the people to not associate such vile acts of debauchery to Islam. Originally written in Russian, the translations read,

“The religion of Islam prohibits violence against innocent people by anyone. Be it an attack on a person, on his honor or property. Nothing gives the right to shed blood, kill people, cause damage to property, peace and personal integrity. Do not associate these inhumane antics with the wonderful religion of Islam, where everything like this is condemned and strictly prohibited!!!”

Islam Makhachev condemns shootings in Dagestan, calls for peace pic.twitter.com/rmJkczjIzM — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) June 24, 2024

At least 15 people were killed when gunmen attacked churches, a synagogue, and a police post in Russia’s North Caucasus region of Dagestan, injuring several others.

According to the authorities, the deceased included National Guard officers, several civilians, and an Orthodox priest in the attacks, which took place in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala on Sunday.

In the midst of all this the last thing Islam Makhachev has found support in the words of his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has also come out condemning the attack.

Khabib joins Islam to condemn terror attack in Dagestan

The undefeated former UFC lightweight champion has come out condemning the attacks. Khabib prayed for peace and offered his condolences to the friends and family of the victims. Asking people to take care of themselves and their children, Khabib urged people to understand that educating of souls was more important than the educating of bodies.

The former champ, who grew up in the 90s and the early 2000s has seen the ravages of war in the country and the neighboring Chechnya. So it would suffice to say that he understands the excruciation of the impermanence of life.

The attacks in Dagestan have taken at least 6 lives, injuring many others. One can only hope that peace returns to the Dagestani people soon. As Khabib would say, ‘Inshaallah‘.