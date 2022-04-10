“This guy is the worst cheat in the history of combat sports” – Michael Bisping calls his former opponent the UFC’s dirtiest competitor

Michael Bisping recently lined up the top five cheaters in UFC history and fighting games. He puts Vitor Belfor at the top of the list.

Belfort is accused of abusing steroids throughout his career and was arrested during a drug test several times. According to Bisping, that is disrespectful to the Brazilian athlete about MMA matches, fans, rivals, and even himself.

‘The Count’ called Belfort’s steroid use dangerous and said he had no respect for the former UFC champion. Here is what the Englishman said about ‘The Phenom’ in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel:

“Rapsheet, steroids, hypocrisy, and more steroids. This guy is the biggest deceiver in the history of martial arts … Listen, we don’t put the ball in the basket, we don’t try to kick the ball behind the net, we try to blow our enemies away. And if you know you take steroids all the time, I have no respect for you. You do not respect the game, you do not respect yourself, you do not respect your opponent, you know the buying community. “



Other fighters who will make the list are Kazuo Takahashi, Mike Kyle, Rousimar Palhares, and Gilbert Yvel.

Belfort made his first professional MMA match back in 1996. His last official fight was in UFC 224 against Lyoto Machida. Belfort has a 26-14 professional MMA record and has been a world champion in various international organizations, including the UFC. The Brazilian striker is considered one of the pioneers in the sport.

Michael Bisping fought Vitor Belfort in 2013



Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping fought Vitor Belfort in a major UFC event at FX 7: Belfort vs. Bisping in Brazil. The England international has previously stated that he knew Belfort was taking steroids but was still confident when he went to war.

The result was not what he had hoped for as ‘The Phenom’ succeeded in finishing in the tournament. He hit Bisping with a head that permanently injured one of his rivals’ eyes.

However, Michael Bisping did not stop fighting despite his injury and ended up winning the UFC middleweight title at UFC 199.

