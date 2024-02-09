“Wildest Duo” Sean Strickland and Donald Trump Collaborate Unexpectedly, Leaving UFC Fans Amazed

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland is known for his outrageous takes on issues. The 32-year-old has found himself in hot water on multiple occasions for comments made during an interview or press conference. The most recent example being in the buildup to his fight at UFC 297. However, in all his interviews, one thing remains constant. Strickland fervently proclaims his love for his country and claims that the United States is the greatest country on earth. ‘Tarzan’ recently got to face off with another individual with the same beliefs as him. A video posted by influencer Steve Will Do It on Twitter showed Sean Strickland facing off with none other than Donald Trump.

The two men squared off against each other before bursting out into laughter. ‘Tarzan’ went on to brand Trump a legend following the exchange.

Strickland is not one for faceoffs and has admitted in previous interviews that he doesn’t like facing off against people. However, it is safe to say he definitely enjoyed facing off against the former President of the United States.

The video posted on social media garnered some interested reactions from fans who were shocked to see Strickland and Trump together. Here are some of the best fan reactions to the video.

One fan said, “Wildest duo ever.”

Another fan added, “this the most american vid.”

Another fan commented, “Strickland finally didn’t look uncomfortable.”

“Trump 1st round KO”– commented a fan

“@SStricklandMMA doesn’t like stare downs and he had one with the GOAT! That’s awesome!!.”– commented another fan

Strickland absorbed a lot of damage in his fight against Du Plesis at UFC 297. However, in the video, Strickland appears to have healed completely following his war.

What is next for Sean Strickland after losing his title at UFC 297?

Despite being an extremely close fight, Strickland lost his middleweight belt in his very first title defense. Following the event both fans as well as Strickland wanted a rematch. However, Dana White did not seem too keen on the idea. ‘Tarzan’ is not one to wait on the sidelines, therefore, he will definitely secure a fight as soon as he is able to fight again.

In the top five at middleweight, Jared Cannonier is the only fighter who does not have a fight booked as of now. He is also on a two-fight win streak. Therefore, that is a fight that makes a lot of sense for both men involved.

However, whether the fight will materialize or not is for the future to answer.