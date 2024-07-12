Daniel Cormier Believes Michael Chandler Outsmarted Everyone by Chasing Conor McGregor

For two years now, Michael Chandler has been on the sidelines waiting for a fight with none other than Conor McGregor. The common consensus is that Chandler in one fight with Conor McGregor will be making way more than he would fighting others in the UFC. This is why he is fine with sitting out in the prime of his career. However, Daniel Cormier believes that is not the sole reason.

Sonnen recently joined Daniel Cormier for their weekly installation of the ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’. During their conversation, Sonnen explained why there is a bigger reason than just the money as to why Chandler is desperately chasing a fight with Conor McGregor.

Sonnen said that the former Bellator champ had one motivation to fight McGregor and it is to take away his fans.

Conor has got the fans, I go in there and beat him and I leave with the fans. He is kinda there. We’re all chomping at the bit to see Michael Chandler. I think he got what he wanted without having to throw a punch.”

Daniel Cormier agreed to Sonnen’s point of view saying that just by being linked to Conor, Chandler has become a bigger name in the UFC. He stated that irrespective of who Chandler fights next, fans will tune in to watch the fight as he was previously linked to Conor for such a long time.

So he beat Dan Hooker, then he lost to Charles Oliveira, then he lost to Dustin Poirier, but he beat Tony Ferguson. He is 2-2. He didn’t need to fight Conor Mcgregor all he needed to was linked to him to raise his profile. Maybe Chandler has been smarter than us the whole time. Because now when he goes back to fight more people will pay attention.

However, not everyone believes in Chandler’s approach to securing the fight.

Dustin Poirier issues notice for Chandler

During one of his Twitter rants, McGregor shed light on the financials involved for Michael Chandler in the fight.

‘The Notorious’ stated that Chandler is making ten times what he would have made fighting someone else, therefore he is wise to sit out and wait for ‘Mystic Mac’.

Poirier in a recent interview however, cautioned Chandler against putting all of his eggs in one basket.

He stated that while the financial incentives are there, it only happens if they actually fight.

At this point in time, Chandler has wasted two years of his prime chasing a ghost. If the fight doesn’t happen, he would have wasted two years and will not make any of the money he was dreaming of.

Chandler of course hasn’t taken kindly to the advise and after Islam Makhachev refused Poirier a title rematch, asked the Diamond to just retire.

Poirier of course, had to give it back to him, reminding him the had lost most of his fights in the UFC while the Louisiana native had been fighting and winning for over 15 years at the organization.

Needless to say, Michael Chandler finds himself in a precarious position. If the McGregor fight doesn’t happen, he would have wasted his prime chasing a pipe dream.

And even if DC and Sonnen are right about his profile being highlighted, he will still have to back it up inside an octagon, something he hasn’t done so far. Chandler has great entertaining fights, but he never wins them.

So what happens when he goes in with the hype and the very first fight sees him go down?