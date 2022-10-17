“I Will F**king Break”: Controversial UFC Star Challenges Navy SEALs for Week Training Session Gets a Response

A controversial UFC middleweight fighter recently issued a challenge of training with him for a week to Navy SEALs. It’s interesting that the combatant got a response on social media.

Some of the world’s toughest people are the Navy SEALs. Mostly because these groups endure difficult training programs before being recruited onto the squad. Maritime, jungle, urban, arctic, alpine, and desert settings are typically dangerous places where Navy SEALs operate.

The Navy SEALs’ training is covered in a number of online videos. Even today, many individuals attempt to complete those routines, especially Hell Week, one of the hardest routines.

Sean Strickland, a middleweight fighter in the UFC, thinks the Navy SEALs, who survive brutal regimes, won’t make it through a week of training with him.

What did UFC star Sean Strickland say about the Navy SEALs?

As aforementioned, Strickland is a very controversial MMA personality. He never shies upon sharing his unfiltered views on MMA or other worldly topics. Many times, his statements are billed as highly controversial.

ALSO READ: Social Media Erupts as UFC Champion Francis Ngannou Is Compared to Deontay Wilder After His Vicious Knockout of Robert Helenius

For the same reason, his social media accounts are banned on several platforms. However, he recently uploaded a video from his new Instagram account. In the clip, Strickland stated he watched videos of people trying to survive Navy SEALs training.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Island (@mma.island)

While offering the same Strickland said, “I would like to offer the same. Because I don’t think there is one f*king Navy SEAL who can survive a week training with me… You guys think you bada** come and train with me for a week… I will f**king break you.”

Strickland receives a response from former Navy SEAL

After the video went viral, a former Navy Seal Mitch Aguiar accepted Strickland’s challenge and had a message for him. Aguiar made a video calling out the UFC fighter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitch Aguiar (@mitch_aguiar)

It is interesting to note that Aguiar is a professional MMA fighter with a 2-1 record under his name. He also has an 11-1 amateur record on his resume. Moreover, ‘Smash Frog’ is a BJJ Black belt.

ALSO READ: Former UFC Title Contender Crowns Jake Paul ‘Face of Fight Business’ Ahead of His Match With MMA Legend Anderson Silva

Following that, Strickland was on for it. He posted the video of Aguiar on his account and invited him for a week’s training in Las Vegas. It will be interesting to see what the duo does next.

What are your thoughts on Stricklands’ challenge?