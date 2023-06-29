Andrew Tate Once Dissed ‘Crybaby’ Eminem for Mentioning His Daughter Hailie Jade in Songs

Andrew Tate once entered into a war of words with Detroit hip-hop star Eminem. The American-British former Tate is a former world kickboxing champion. However, he entered a realm where Eminem is notoriously known as the King. It is not wise to diss Eminem and several celebrities have found out about it the hard way. Despite knowing this Tate decided to diss Eminem and not only him he also spoke about Hailie Jade.

Advertisement

Eminem is one of the most decorated and famous Hip Hop/Rap artist. He rose to fame in the 90’s. He started by engaging in street level competitions and made a name for himself. Since than he has sold over 200 million albums and has amassed over $250 million in wealth.

Tate famous as ‘Top G’ rose to fame in the pandemic. Tate is not only famous for being a 4x world kickboxing champion but he has also featured in several TV shows. He became viral due to his controversial views. One of them was about Eminem.

Advertisement

Andrew Tate dissed ‘Rap God’ Eminem about Hailie Jade

It all began when a fan made a clip of one of Eminem’s song called Sing for the moment. The fan afterwards asked ‘Top G’ to rate the clip. However, Tate’s response was quite surprising to say the least.

Tate wrote, “Do not like Eminem. He is a Crybaby. HAYLEY, HAYLEY, HAYLEY! Bro it has been like 30 years, shut up?!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Cobratate/status/1601212981668638721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Just like Andrew Tate, Eminem is also quite controversial in his views. Moreover, he also shares a very loyal fanbase who has his back at all times. Despite of facing heat in the comment section Tate did not chose to remove the Tweet or engage in any of the comments. However, one thing is for certain that it is not wise to engage in a war of words with Eminem, especially about his daughter Hailie.

Eminem-MGK feud

Eminem has not appreciated whenever his daughters has been brought into the firing line. Earlier in his career he engaged in a feud with another rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Apparently, MGK had made a now deleted Tweet about his daughter.

Advertisement

MGK wrote, “I have to say, she is hot as fu*k, in the most respectful way possible cuz Em is king.“

Eminem did not immediately respond to the Tweet. However, several years later the Detroit star created a song an addressed the matter in his own words.

Eminem sang, “I’m talkin’ to you, but you already know who the fu*k you are, Kelly. I don’t use sublims and sure as fu*k don’t sneak-diss. But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie.“

This led to a full fledge war of song, with MGK first releasing Rap Devil and Eminem replying with his own song Killshot.