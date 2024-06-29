“Wipe the Coke”: Belal Muhammad Fires Back at Conor McGregor for UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Blunder

Conor McGregor and Ryan Garcia have more in common than they know. People keep accusing both of them of doing ‘coke’ and it doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. The latest person to bring up the topic was Belal Muhammad, but this shot was self-inflicted.

‘The Notorious’ had first called out ‘Bully B’ during the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Las Vegas. McGregor apparently had a hard time figuring who was who as he confused Beneil Dariush for Belal Muhammad and called him out on X.

‘Mystic Mac’ could not understand why Dariush was on stage for the Hall of Fame induction. Belal Muhammad immediately clapped back at McGregor for his comments by saying,

“That’s not me wipe the coke out of your eyes”

That’s not me wipe the coke out of your eyes https://t.co/7uiM2FqOYx — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 28, 2024

Whether Conor McGregor could not see clearly because of all the ‘coke’ in his eyes or he just wasn’t paying attention, it doesn’t matter as every single mistake he makes will eventually lead to those accusations.

Case in point, following his UFC 303 pull-out, even the likes of Chael Sonnen have stated that the Irishman was in rehabilitation for substance abuse.

But the ‘Mystic Mac’ would outlive god trying to have the last word, and so he did!

Conor McGregor rolls back the years with Chael Sonnen ‘shoe’ remark

Conor McGregor and Chael Sonnen go a long way back. The pair are widely considered to have been the best trash talkers in the UFC.

So when the UFC was inducting Sonnen to the Hall of Fame during the event in Las Vegas, McGregor got reminded of the time Michael and Bisping and he shared the stage with the veteran.

“Look at Chael P in the tight pants hahahaa his shoes talk better than him”

Look at Chael P in the tight pants hahahaa his shoes talk better than him https://t.co/Isj4e3Ol0m — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 28, 2024

This seems to one of the fun-est beefs fans have witnessed in some time. Chael Sonnen has even called McGregor out to a boxing fight, where he promised to show up after hamming his own toe to break it, so that it’s an even fight.

While its unlikely that the fight will take place anytime soon, it is definitely fun to watch the two just have a go at each other.