WrestleMania 41 Star Rhea Ripley Attends UFC 314 to Support ‘Aussie Boy’ Alexander Volkonovski, Predicts Future Champions

UFC 314 wasn’t just stacked inside the Octagon—it was loaded with star power outside of it too. From pro athletes to A-list entertainers, the crowd was buzzing with familiar faces who showed up to support their favorite fighters. But one guest stood out in particular: WWE superstar and WrestleMania 41 headliner Rhea Ripley.

The Aussie powerhouse was cageside, proudly repping her roots and cheering on her fellow countryman, Alexander Volkanovski.

Ripley is currently gearing up for a massive showdown on the biggest event in sports entertainment, where she’ll look to reclaim her title against champion IYO SKY and powerhouse Bianca Belair.

This bout, set for Night Two of the event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, promises to be one of the highlights of the evening.

However, a week before her big day, Ripley took the time out to travel to the East Coast for UFC 314, and had a sweet message for Volk.

“I am here to support the Aussie boy himself Volkanovski, and in seven days, both Aussies are going to have their championships back. Tonight, Volk at UFC 314 and me Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41.”

Just an hour or so after the interview, Volk would go on to deliver on the promise. In a closely fought five-round affair in the main event, the Aussie would defeat Diego Lopes to reclaim the featherweight title.

In doing so, he would also create history, becoming the first man in the UFC to win the title after two back-to-back losses. Lopes would mount a challenge worthy of a title shot, but would eventually fall short to Volkanovski’s technique and fight IQ.

Lopes would manage to reel back the damage in the final round, but it would be too little too late by that time. A visibly emotional Volk would have his hand raised, having won the fight via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46).

Ripley wouldn’t be the only one to watch him make this historic comeback.

Other stars in attendance at UFC 314

While there are plenty of big names, it arguably doesn’t get bigger than the president himself, Donald Trump. Number 47 is now a regular at UFC PPV events and walked into a roaring crowd before the main card started.

In addition to this, actor Zac Effron was in attendance soaking up the best the UFC has to offer.

Dana White, Donald Trump and Elon Musk are cage-side for UFC 314.#UFC314 pic.twitter.com/3QOlPR9cho — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 13, 2025



Shaquille O’Neal, an OG member of the UFC club, which also included Trump and Joe Rogan, also found his way into the Kaseya Center, home to his former team, Miami Heat.

UFC stars Kayla Harrison and Juliana Pena were also spotted on the broadcast. In addition to this, Elon Musk would also be seen with his son sitting on his shoulders.