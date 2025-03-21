‘She’s Super Cool’: 14 Years After Their Movie, Ex-UFC Star Comes Clean on Jessica Biel Crush, Even With Justin Timberlake in the Picture

It’s not every day you hear about UFC fighters rubbing shoulders with Hollywood’s A-listers—let alone catching feelings for them. But every now and then, those worlds collide in unexpected ways. One such moment came over a decade ago when former UFC champ Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson found himself working alongside none other than Jessica Biel.

The two shared the screen in the action-packed The A-Team, and let’s just say Rampage was more than a little smitten. Now, 14 years later, he’s coming clean about his crush on the actress. The only problem? She was already dating one of the coolest guys on the planet—yep, Justin Timberlake.

For the younger people, Timberlake is the guy who sang the ‘Bye Bye Bye‘ song from Deadpool and Logan.

Talk about tough competition. Still, Rampage had nothing but good things to say, calling Biel “super cool” and leaving fans wondering what could’ve been.

But, we are rushing past the story. Let’s start from the beginning.

The Jessica Alba Rumor

In a conversation with T.J Dillashaw and Bear Degidio, Jackson first corrected the duo who claimed he had a thing for Fantastic Four actress Jessica Alba.

“Jessica Alba wasn’t in that movie, it was Jessica Biel.”, he said, almost offended. And then, like a teenager, he explained how this crush on Biel came to be.

​Back in 2010, former UFC star “Rampage” Jackson made a memorable leap to the big screen, taking on the role of B.A. Baracus in the reboot. Stepping into the shoes of the iconic character originally portrayed by Mr. T, Rampage brought his own flair to the tough, no-nonsense sergeant known for his mechanical skills and formidable presence. ​

Sharing the screen with him was Jessica Biel, who played Captain Charissa Sosa, a determined Department of Defense agent on a mission to track down the fugitive team. Adding a twist to the narrative, her character also had a past romantic entanglement with Bradley Cooper’s “Face” Peck, bringing an extra layer of tension and chemistry to the plot.

At the time, Biel used to be the cool girl-next-door go-to actor in Hollywood. And true to that stereotype, she used to hang out with Rampage and play video games. So, like it always happens in the romcoms, he developed a crush on her.

The real A-Team story

“This is a true story, I never asked her out on a date. But this is what happened—she used to come to my trailer all the time and play Call of Duty with me. She is like super cool. She is cool as f**k.”, he said.

Everything was going smoothly until one day, Timberlake showed up on set. “I knew they were doing their thing,” Rampage said. Still, the bond he shared with Biel left a lasting impression.

“After the fight with Rashad, we went on a media tour, and I haven’t had a crush on anyone since high school—but I started to get a crush on Jessica Biel just cause of how cool she was.”

Unfortunately for Jackson, this was not a fairy tale ending.