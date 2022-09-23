When UFC Title Contender Took a Jibe at Kamaru Usman With a Kim Kardashian Reference

UFC 278 was a sensational event for a blockbuster main event. The knockout of Kamaru Usman has led to some hysterical content!

Kamaru Usman was astonishingly head kicked to bring an end to his reign of terror. The superiority displayed by Usman, since he claimed the throne, was finally put to rest.

A formidable force, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ waltzed through his opponents since he claimed the coveted UFC Welterweight championship in March of 2019.

His conquests included the likes of Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington, and Jorge Masvidal. Out of which, the 35-year-old obliterated the latter two twice.

What was once a 19-fight win streak, was shut out in stunning fashion, by new undisputed UFC Welterweight champion, Leon Edwards.

Edwards landed the kick of a lifetime, when his shin struck the temple of Usman’s head, leaving him knocked out cold with his eyes wide open. A finish that is forever etched into UFC history, given the circumstances and stakes of the fight.

The knockout of Kamaru Usman was heard around the world! And with the knockout loss, comes a ton of memes, some from UFC fighters themselves!

Paulo Costa, who has been taking over Twitter, with his amusing content, has gone on to engage in friendly banter, with regards to the knockout of Kamaru Usman.

Paulo Costa has been a vibrant figure on social media. The ever-entertaining Brazilian has taken over the MMA space, with his hysterical memes.

Costa has been an active member of the ‘MMA twitter community, going as far as engaging with his fans whenever he pleases. All the content Costa engages in is related to his ‘Secret Juice’, or just friendly trolling of other fighters.

Somebody tell untilwhen would be good I use this memes about us-man? pic.twitter.com/RMb7eBlYLp — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 7, 2022

The newfound social media king has even taken the time to troll, the former ‘pound for pound’ king, Kamru Usman. ‘Borrachinha’ posted an edited picture, of Usman knocked out cold, staring at renowned celebrity, Kim Kardashian.

Kamaru Usman has been a sport regarding the banter, it’s worth noting. In a sport, where losses are handled childishly, the Nigerian-American, took the loss on his chin and has vowed to be better.



What do you think of Paulo Costa’s antics?

