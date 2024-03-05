Sean O’Malley Tattoos: How Many Tattoos Does ‘Suga’ Have and What Do They Mean?

It’s hard to deny that the current UFC bantamweight champ and UFC 299 main eventer, Sean O’Malley, is a fashion sensation in himself. Apart from dying his hair in bright colors at regular intervals, O’Malley’s also contains a plethora of tattoos on his body which serve as a fashion statement. Currently, O’Malley’s body contains a total of 14 tattoos. So here, let’s take a detailed look at them and learn about their significance.

Sean O’Malley’s face tattoos

O’Malley’s tattoos start from just below the left side of his hairline. But its petite size and orientation make it a pretty hard one to realize. It is a lettering of the word ‘Breathe’ but O’Malley’s tattoo is a mirror image of the word. The Montana native revealed that he had got it after some kind of suspension. ‘Sugar’ also has his moniker tattooed on the right side of his face over his eyebrow.

The 29-year-old has two more tattoos on either side of his face under his eyes. The right side of his under-eye contains a little heart tattoo and the word ‘love’ written beside it.

The left side of his under eye has a few stars, and a flower imprinted on it. But this is just the beginning. There are plenty of more tattoos on O’Malley’s entire body.

Sean O’Malley’s right-hand tattoos

Lots of fans have often compared ‘Sugar’s’ right hand to the noted Conor McGregor’s vicious left hand multiple times. The 29-year-old has also decorated it with several tattoos. O’Malley has a stylish lettering of the words ‘Only God’ on his right biceps. It showcases his true faith in Christianity.

The inner side of O’Malley’s right forearm contains another lettering. It reads, ‘Family’, while the position indicates the priority he gives to his family in his life. A hand offering a rose tattoo adorns the back of his right forearm.

However, ‘Sugar’ also has one more tattoo on his right tricep. It displays a decorated ribbon with boxing gloves attached to its ends. Quite apparently, it is a symbol of O’Malley’s love of boxing.

Sean O’Malley’s left-hand tattoos

A look at O’Malley’s left hand will reveal that it is mostly covered in ink. However, it is only a single tattoo that stretches across the entire length of ‘Sugar’s’ left hand. It contains several multicolored designs.

The part on his left forearm contains several recognizable elements like a sun emitting sunlight, a horseshoe, sunglasses, etc. The tattoo covers a lot on the back side of O’Malley’s left arm as well. It has a complex design, elements, and huge size, making it almost impossible to find any exact meaning to it.

Sean O’Malley’s torso tattoos

Almost every O’Malley fan may agree that the huge owl tattoo that covers his entire chest is the most noticeable one on his entire body. It contains vibrant colors, which makes it even more noticeable to the fans.

The owl is often treated as a sign of wisdom and awareness. Hence, it’s quite apparent that the 29-year-old also wants to be wise in his approach and be aware of what’s happening around him.

On the left side below the owl, O’Malley has a monochromatic tattoo of a ferocious-looking dragon. However, a few reports say that he previously had two little footprints of a baby tattooed on the same spot. It may be predicted that they were his daughter Elena’s first steps. But nothing can be said about why he decided to cover them up with a new tattoo.

The extreme left side of his torso also contains a huge lettering of ‘Akicita’. Well, most fans may not know that the word means ‘warrior’ to the Lakota Americans. But O’Malley knew this and therefore got it imprinted on his body.

But the extreme right side of his torso will remind fans of the legendary combat sports persona, Muhammad Ali. It features a tattoo of one of the greatest quotes by Ali, ‘Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee’. Looking at O’Malley’s exceptional striking may have several fans agreeing that he got Ali into his heart, which has made him what he is today.

Sean O’Malley’s back tattoos

There are two vibrant ink works on the back of the current UFC bantamweight champ. The left side contains a specific kind of family crest with a wild boar in the middle. It symbolizes the O’Malley family coat of arms where the color and emblem have different meanings.

The golden color represents generosity, and the boar is treated as the sign of a warrior. The other of ‘Sugar’s’ back features two shapes colored in green tied together with a ribbon. There’s also an ‘O’Malley’ lettering on the ribbon.

There are some other tattoos as well on the Montana native’s body. But they are rather unnoticeable. The right side of his neck showcases the king’s piece in a chess board’s king as a tattoo.

The fans may get to see many of these tattoos when O’Malley takes to the octagon at UFC 299. But it remains to be seen if he will be able to get the better of his old rival, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera this time.