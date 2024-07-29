“You OWN Manchester”: Belal Muhammad Mobbed by Fans as He Parades With UFC Belt in Streets Draws Reaction Online

Despite being an American, Belal Muhammad is enjoying a hero’s reception in Manchester. It was incredible to see him get mobbed by fans as he took to the city streets, showing off his newly won belt. Interestingly, this treatment was in stark contrast to how most booed Muhammad before the event, and once clips from the fighter’s victory parade went viral on social media, thousands chimed in with their well wishes.

Muhammad took to Twitter to share images of his victory parade following his title win against Leon Edwards at UFC 304. The welterweight was seen driving around the streets of Manchester in a Lamborgini Urus while being hounded by a sea of people wanting to congratulate him on the win.

Naturally, most were shocked by the amount of support the 36-year-old received in a foreign country, and thousands poured in with their thoughts on the victory parade.

One fan paid homage to Muhammad’s Palestinian origins, as he said, “All things considered, this was one of the biggest wins in UFC history, Palestine needed this deeply congrats.”

Another fan exclaimed how Muhammad was able to get a win in enemy territory, saying, “Belal really went to Leon’s country and snatched his chain.”

“That’s was my favourite fight of the night. Beast mode”– commented a third fan cheering on the American-Palestinian fighter.

Meanwhile, a bitter fan cursed the Welterweight, saying, “Bro is losing his next fight for sure.”

Still, most comments were positive, and one fan even claimed that Belal deserved the win, saying, “You got your shot and took full advantage of the opportunity. You deserved that win! Congratulations and hope to see you back b4 the end of the year!”

Muhammad is not a fan-favorite fighter by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, he has struggled with unnecessary hate in the past, although it was his resilience, which refused to let him give up.

Well, this incredible self-confidence is also probably what made Muhammad feel he is close to welterweight champion ‘GSP’ in the all-time list, despite this being his first title win.

Muhammad gives his take on MMA maths

Muhammad made his intentions very clear during the fight against Leon Edwards. Not only did he want to win the title, but he also wanted to establish himself as one of the greatest welterweights of all time. That position is currently held by ‘GSP’ in the eyes of many, although Kamaru Usman can be considered a close second.

According to Muhammad, Edwards beat Usman twice, and now that he has beaten Edwards once, it puts him right behind ‘GSP’ as one of the greatest welterweights of all time. However, while this comparison might give Muhammad some much-needed confidence going into his next bout, it definitely won’t sit right with most fans of the promotion.