“They tell me what’s going to happen and how this is going to work out” – Dana White recalls Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey getting in his face

Dana White recalls Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey getting in his face and telling him exactly what they saw for themselves in the future.

The sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) is improving. Over time, the number of athletes attempting to be signed by promotions has increased. UFC, Bellator MMA, One Championship, and others are among them.

Year after year, the UFC brings in new and talented competitors. But how many of them have the potential to become celebrities? Dana White is here to explain which fighters get the most attention.

Dana White talked about a wide range of subjects in the UFC and its fighters in an interview with Pat McAfee before UFC 273. Pat McAfee questioned White on the characteristics distinguishing a good fighter from a great one. This includes their appeal, skill, and overall reach in the MMA world as a fighter.

Dana White’s response was unequivocal. As much as he is the UFC’s boss, he values his athletes’ ability to maintain their own and declares that this is precisely what they want for their careers. White stated the following in this regard.

“I mean when I first met like the Ronda Rouseys and the Conor McGregors and even Chuck Liddell back in the day, um and Julianna Pena who’s the champ right now, these people walk right up to me and get in my face and they tell me what’s going to happen and how this is going to work out.” He further stated, “And you know, it’s a fascinating thing when you meet a fighter who is extremely confident uh and believes that they’re gonna be a world champion someday and that they’re gonna be in the top five in the UFC. And it’s almost like they manifest this in it and everything they tell me ends up coming true.”

Dana White and Conor McGregor are the MMA equivalents of Martin Scorsese and Robert DeNiro

Most people are familiar with the work between legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese and acting GOAT Robert DeNiro over the years. Conor McGregor and Dana White of the UFC are in the same boat. Apart from a boss-employee relationship, they have a mutual commercial partnership.

From White setting up stylistic matchups for McGregor to skyrocket PPV sales of Conor McGregor building worldwide traction for the Floyd Mayweather fight, the work that the two of these individuals have done is nothing short of spectacular.

Despite a declining career for McGregor owing to increased competition and injury, will Dana White and Conor McGregor have one last rodeo to cement their collaboration as the greatest of all time in MMA? 2022 holds so much potential for that, and fans are all in for it.

