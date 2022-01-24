“You’d have to go, Anderson Silva, GSP, Jon Jones. Usman is getting up there too”, President Dana White snubs Khabib Nurmagomedov from UFC GOAT List

UFC is considered the best organization that produces top Mix Martial Artist (MMA)

UFC President Dana White has revealed his top MMA GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). And also those who can reach that level.

The quest about who is the best MMA GOAT is still going on. There have been many excellent fighters over the years in UFC, including Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor Mcgregor to name a few. White, on the other hand, released his top three on Tuesday on The Dave Portnoy Show:

“You’d have to go, Anderson Silva, GSP, Jones. Usman is getting up there too,”

Those three names mentioned by Dana should come as no surprise, as many consider them to be the Greatest. Anderson “The Spider” Silva defended his middleweight championship ten times, defeating the best in the division and even moving up to light heavyweight on occasion.

For years, Georges “Rush” St-Pierre (GSP) ruled the welterweight division as a two-division champion. After a four-year layoff, he returned to claim the middleweight title.

Meanwhile, Jon “Bones” Jones is the UFC’s youngest champion, having defeated multiple Hall of Famers during his amazing time as light heavyweight champion.

Kamaru Usman’s inclusion on the list may come as a surprise given that he has won the title in 2019. However, throughout his career, he has been dominant, and after Usman TKO’d Gilbert Burns, White declared “The Nigerian Nightmare” to be the welterweight GOAT, for sure.

“If you look at what he just did, he broke his record tonight for consecutive wins (in the welterweight division), and if this guy keeps rolling, if Usman can keep doing what he’s doing, he’s going to go down as the greatest welterweight ever. Fact.

“Just look at who he’s fought and who he has to fight here in the future, it’s undeniable that this guy will go down as the best welterweight,” White further added.

Do you agree with Dana White, Are they real the GOAT in MMA?

