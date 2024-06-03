“Your Dad Would Be Proud”: Daniel Cormier’s Touching Tribute to Khabib Nurmagomedov After Makhachev’s Victory at UFC 302

Seeing Khabib Nurmagomedov in his late father’s shoes filled Daniel Cormier with a sense of pride. Showering praise on the Russian, DC had a long note on his Instagram after Nurmagomedov’s protege, Islam Makhachev retained his belt at UFC 302.

With Khabib being the driving force behind Makhachev, Cormier lauded the ex-UFC champ for his efforts, essentially suggesting that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov would be proud of his son. Sharing a thread of two snaps, DC wrote,

“Hadn’t seen my little brother for 18 months. It was so good to see him. I’ve seen this man grow from a kid that didn’t speak English , to the world champion to now a world class coach and father. Your dad would be so proud of you kid.”

Seeing ‘The Eagle‘ transition from a fearsome fighter to an astute coach has got Cormier emotional. From his humble beginning as a professional fighter, Cormier has been beside Nurmagomedov at AKA when he along with his father walked up to the California-based gym. In fact, it was Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov who changed the lives of countless people in the war-torn mountain region including Khabib and Makhachev.

Now, Cormier couldn’t help acknowledge Nurmagomedov as he saw his AKA buddy putting on his coaching hat and carrying his late father’s legacy. The UFC commentator was even seen embracing his buddy after he saw him at UFC 302 in Makhachev’s corner and the latter’s stellar win came as a double treat for him.

Following the win, Nurmagomedov gave props to his buddy and pupil, Makhachev, and said that the fight with Poirier will only make him stronger and sharper.

Khabib Nurmagomedov says Makhachev “grew a lot” after defeating Poirier

Personal growth is when you push past your limit and outdo yourself, that’s when you evolve. According to the undefeated former champion, Khabib, that’s exactly what Makhachev went through at UFC 302 – an evolution. Though the odds were in favor of Makhachev, the LW champ, Poirier was gung-ho and went for the kill.

The Louisiana bomber stuffed the Russian’s takedowns and made him work extensively, taking the fight to the champ. In fact, Makhachev suffered a massive cut after ‘The Diamond’ slashed him with a vicious elbow. Despite spilling blood all over the octagon, Makhachev submitted the veteran in the last round to retain his belt.

Forged in the fire, Khabib believes this experience only sharpened Makhachev, urging him to be a better fighter while gaining him a lot of experience.