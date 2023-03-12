HomeSearch

UFC Results Last Night: Daniel Cormier, Sean O’Malley, & Other Pros React as ‘Crazy Good’ Merab Dvalishvili Earns Dominant Win Over Petr Yan

Afnan Chougle
|Published 12/03/2023

Merab Dvalishvili, the Georgian UFC bantamweight fighter, came as an underdog against former UFC champion Petr Yan. However, he turned the tables around inside the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Las Vegas United States, last night. Since the beginning of the bell, ‘The Machine’ looked sharp against the seasoned striker Petr Yan.

No Mercy’ clearly showed his gap in the ground game during his fight with Aljamain Sterling. Hence, the Georgian fighter capitalized on the same inside the cage. Moreover, he has been training with the bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling for this fight, which surely helped him last night.

The Russian former champion, despite displaying a heart of a warrior, was no match for Dvalishvili’s wrestling. Although Yan, who is known for his explosive strikes, has his moments, ‘The Machine’ took less damage.

The bantamweight combatants took the fight to a distance, and in that course, Dvalishvili set a record for attempted takedowns. He had continuous pressure on the former champion and showed impressive cardio during the bout. Finally, after a five-round war, the underdog fighter Dvalishvili got a nod from the judges.

Final Result: Merab Dvalishvili defeated Petr Yan via a unanimous decision. 

UFC results last night: Merab Dvalishvili defeated Petr Yan

The Georgian bantamweight came into the fight on the back of eight straight UFC wins, including one against one of the best Jose Aldo. Meanwhile, ‘No Mercy’ was already on a two-fight skid. Unfortunately, he faced the same faith last night. Here’s how the fans and MMA pros reacted to the outcome of the fight.

‘No Mercy’ now will get back to his drawing board in order to map his way back to the win column. It is necessary for him to win his future fights to stay relevant in the bantamweight title race.

On the other hand, the Georgian bantamweight fighter will rise to the ranks in the division after this win. But in the octagon interview, ‘The Machine’ has stated that he doesn’t want to fight for the title until his teammate Aljamain Sterling is the champion.

However, if the latter moves up a division, then Dvalishvili will be up for the challenge. He has not given a name yet, but after such an eye-catching performance, the UFC will surely bring out more of the Georgian fighter next.

Who do you guys think can be next for Dvalishvili? What is your reaction to the outcome of the fight?

 

