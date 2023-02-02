“I’ll Be Back”: Joe Rogan Receives Message From UFC Lightweight, Who He Hailed as Next UFC Great, After Devastating KO Loss

Terrance McKinney has displayed the mentality of a champion following his latest setback to Ismael Bonfim at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

McKinney suffered a second-round knockout at the hands of the UFC debutant. The 28-year-old was knocked out cold thanks to an impeccable flying knee from Bonfim, which connected with McKinney’s neck.

The American was instantly unconscious as he face-planted the canvas. McKinney displayed his fluid switch stance movements, striking for as long as the fight lasted. However, Bonfim’s counter-striking and wrestling threat eventually caught up with McKinney.

In the aftermath of his highlight reel knockout loss, McKinney displayed the character and personality of a true warrior. He has been gracious in defeat and has credited his opponent for putting on a clinic.

The UFC lightweight took to Twitter on February 1st to thank Joe Rogan and former UFC fighter Paul Felder, who was watching a replay of his recent bout. As they provided their analysis, McKinney stated that he was still in disbelief with regard to his current position as an MMA fighter.

Terrance McKinney sends a message to Joe Rogan

In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan and his guest, former UFC lightweight Paul Felder, were dissecting the recent fights in Brazil. Expectedly, they came across the most distinct knockout of the night when Bonfim kneed McKinney in the neck to secure a victory.

Speaking about the clip, McKinney took to his Twitter to voice his pleasure that, despite a setback, he was jovial about his position as an MMA fighter in the UFC. He followed up by stating that he was in disbelief that Rogan and Felder were aware of who he was.

McKinney took to Twitter and said:

“I always say I’m a fan first so it still trips me out when I’m listening to somethin and hear my name from these two in a conversation. I’ll be back it was an honor to fight with Bonfim”

I always say I’m a fan first so it still trips me out when I’m listening to somethin and hear my name from these two in a conversation. I’ll be back it was an honor to fight with Bonfim pic.twitter.com/pSBvzqUhyi — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 2, 2023

His final message is a testament to what the sport of MMA represents, regardless of the outcome of a contest. Treat the sport and your opponents with respect and humility. T-Wrecks displayed just that.

McKinney to bounce back?

The 28-year-old garnered the attention of millions worldwide when he broke the UFC record for the fastest knockout in lightweight history. He finished Matt Frevola in seven seconds in his debut.

Due to this, he has been backed by Rogan as the next star of the promotion. However, since then, McKinney has faced a couple of disruptions to his plan of being the next 155lbs champion. He currently sits in his five UFC bouts with a 3-2 record.

Considering that he is yet to reach his prime, McKinney has a bright future ahead of him. The American needs to regroup, revitalize himself and enhance his skill set to get back in the win column.

