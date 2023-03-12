Vile ‘Blackface’ Conor McGregor Meme Leaves Fans & UFC Stars Divided: “Bring Back Khabib”

Conor McGregor, the former UFC lightweight champion, is known for his trolling nature in the promotion. McGregor’s trash-talk skills were something that caught the eyes of fans during his initial days. Anyone who has faced him in the UFC has got a taste of his mental game in the lead-up to the fight. One such example is the former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier. McGregor even took things too far and involved Poirier’s wife in the trash talk before the fight. Now, ‘The Notorious’ is making headlines for his next fight with former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.

Given the persona of both the lightweight combatants, there will surely be heavy trash talk in the build-up to the fight. McGregor might not have started it yet. But his fans have already begun to mock Chandler. However, they might have crossed the line recently.

Controversial Conor McGregor ‘blackface’ meme has left the MMA world in splits

There are surely a lot of memes about the Irish UFC superstar Conor McGregor on social media, given his persona. However, the latest one directed towards his upcoming opponent has left a foul taste in many fans & MMA stars.

ALSO READ: Nate Diaz Irked by Mike Tyson Praising Conor McGregor Despite His Loss to Floyd Mayweather: “I Took Him Out in 8 Mins”

The surging UFC lightweight contender Terrance Mckinney took to his official Twitter account to share the meme. Conor McGregor’s face is clearly edited to make it black and had “Breaking: Conor McGregor put on make-up to look African-American and went to Michael Chandler’s children to tell them he is their biological father,” written on it.

McKinney tweeted the meme and wrote, “cold blooded”, in the caption. Fans were quick to point out the racist nature of the meme and expressed resentment about the same in the comments section.

However, some fans still kept trolling on the same subject. Ever the UFC welterweight star Kevin Holland posted the meme on his Instagram account and he seemed irked with it. However, he later deleted the post.

Check out some comments from fans below:

McGregor vs. Chandler date

Earlier, UFC announced the return of the Irish superstar. He returns to fighting after over two years of recovering from the leg injury. ‘The Notorious’ will headline a pay-per-view this year against Michael Chandler.

However, before their fight, the two will coach against each other in the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. The filming of the show has already begun in Las Vegas. It is supposed to wrap up at the end of August.

ALSO READ: UFC Results Last Night: Daniel Cormier, Sean O’Malley, & Other Pros React as ‘Crazy Good’ Merab Dvalishvili Earns Dominant Win Over Petr Yan

Thus, the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler blockbuster fight is expected to take place near the end of September. However, the weight class and the place of the fight are still yet to be decided.

What are your thoughts about this upcoming fight? What is your reaction to the meme?