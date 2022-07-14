“That’s good sh*t brother” WWE Legend The Rock hails former Football star for his recent promo

WWE superstar-turned Hollywood Megastar The Rock reacts to the recent promo cut by SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee.

Patrick Justin McAfee, also known as Pat McAfee, had a decent career in football. But, the former football punter is now entertaining the WWE fans with his color commentary on SmackDown Live. Not just on the mic, McAfee has proven his worth in the WWE ring as well. The former Football star received huge recognition for his performance against Theory and Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania 38. However, recently, McAfee got applauded by The Rock.

Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin were involved in a verbal confrontation a few weeks back on SmckDown Live. Following the argument, the color commentator of the blue brand issued a challenge to Corbin. Although the message was for Corbin, McAfee received a response from the one and only, The Rock.

The Rock makes a tweet praising Pat McAfee for his promo skills

On the 25th June episode of SmackDown, McAfee delivered an excellent promo standing on the announcer’s table. McAfee called Corbin a douchebag and bum a** Corbin challenging for a match at SummerSlam. He even mentioned former 10-time world champion, The Rock in his promo.

Anyhow, The Rock might have noticed his name getting mentioned. The WWE icon took to Twitter to give his reaction. The Rock applauded McAfee for his mic skills and stated he enjoyed the segment. He tweeted:

🗣BUM ASS CORBIN.. Why don’t you ponder this.. #SummerSlam YOU & ME.. NASHVILLE TENNESSEE In front of the MILLIONS.. & MILLIONS in the #WWE Universe Shahtaht to my man @TheRock #SmackDown #SmackDAHN pic.twitter.com/CuCS5lHI3I — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 25, 2022

Moreover, when the SmackDown commentator saw the tweet, he commented back and appreciated the legend. But, there was another reaction for McAfee, this time from Happy Corbin.

The mayor of the jackpot city unofficially accepts the challenge through social media

Happy Corbin was absent during that episode of SmackDown Live and therefore, could not respond. However, he took to Twitter and posted a video reacting to the former Football star. In fact, the mayor of the jackpot city slammed McAfee for talking trash behind his back and indirectly accepted the challenge.

Although the match isn’t official yet, it is almost done that the two will be locking horns at SummerSlam later this year. Not only that but The Rock is also rumored to face Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 39. Well, if that turns out to be true, Pat McAfee might get a chance to share the ring with The Great One.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.