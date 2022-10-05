Valorant 5.07 Update: Everything you need to know

The Valorant 5.07 update dictates some changes for Skye, Reyna, Kayo, and Yoru, along with Fracture map tweaks.

Valorant’s newest patch confirms the leaked update features we talked about in one of our previous articles. A link to that article is given below.

Also Read: Valorant 5.07 Patch Notes, Changes, and More

Let us discuss some changes in detail, confirmed by Riot themselves.

Valorant 5.07 Update: Initiator Flash Changes – Kayo and Skye

With Skye, Riot wants to increase teamplay and reward shot range flashes. Moreover, the hawk will not break when shot by players. Riot will also add new UI and sound changes.

Here is a snippet of the exact change;

The max flash duration of Skye’s Guiding Light now scales from 1s to 2.25s over a .75s charge up after being cast.”

The Devs have also increased the Unequip delay from 0.75 to 0.85s.

With Kayo, the “pop” flash mechanics are taking a little hit. They are decreasing the underhand flash duration from 2s to 1,25 s. There is a slight unequip delay increase as well.

However, the overhand flash is getting a buff to reward long-range flashes and lineups, from 2s to 2.25 s.

Duelist Changes – Reyna and Yoru

Reyna is underutilized due to her one-sided kit. Riot aims to change that by overhauling her Leer ability. The duration of the Leer decreases while there is no range restriction.

It seems like a fair balance, along with some unequip delay decrease. Players can pull out their guns faster after this buff.

As for Yoru, they are increasing the flash duration a little to balance out his kit for the ultimate.

Riot also fixed a bug for other agents where Breach’s ultimate detects dead bodies. As for Pheonix, they fixed a bug that caused him to not re-equip a gun for Run It Back.

A major Killhjjoy bug that lets the turret fire on enemies and immediately loses sight of them is also being fixed.

Collection Filtering

Players can now mark their favorite skins in their collection, which can help them equip it much more manageable. Players can filter weapon skins, player cards, gun buddies, and sprays.

You can also add random favorite skins to any given weapon type. Collection filtering is also another cosmetic change being added in the next update.

Also Read: Valorant Agent 21 : All We Know So Far