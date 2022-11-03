Valorant 5.09 Patch Notes: Details and Changes

The Valorant 5.09 Patch Notes reveal slight bug fixes to Skye and Harbor’s abilities. More on that is below.

The Valorant community has positively influenced the introduction of Harbor, and people are already making videos and line-ups for attack and defense. However, in terms of the nature of Valorant, there will be bugs for it even though most things are optimized.

Let us look at some of the developers’ actions regarding Skye, Harbor, and more.

Valorant 5.09 Patch Notes Bug Fixes

Valorant’s official Twitter gave us the above tweet as a reminder that the patch notes are soon to come. There are a couple of fixes for Harbor and some minor changes regarding Skye’s Ultimate. Let us break them down one by one.

Harbor’s Cascade ability drops after the players look away. That bug is now fixed.

A bug was fixed where Harbor’s Cove ability blinded people at unintended distances.

They also fixed Harbor’s Ult. The problem was that the Stun Geysers were appearing where the players were not standing.

On a broader aspect, The Devs are continuously trying to improve Skye’s Seekers since they keep getting stuck on particular invisible walls, corners, and jump spots. Players have complained a lot about this, and it even has affected some VCT matches.

The Devs made changes regarding the Seekers navigating around obstacles after visually acquiring targets.

If the target is Invisible or in an I-frame, the Seekers won’t hit them. For example, Yoru in his Ult or Reyna while she dismisses.

They also made some general changes to Yoru and Fade’s abilities.

Firstly, Yoru will not be able to enter his Ult if he is detained; he was able to do it before. This reduces his viability a little. They also fixed Fade’s ability to cast when she is suppressed. Fade would continue to use powers even when the Kayo Knife hit her.

They fixed a glitch with Reyna healing in Empress mode while suppressed. Moreover, a Sage glitch that lets her destroy the barrier after walling herself off was patched.

