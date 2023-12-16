The Finals 1.3.0 Patch Notes: QoL changes, animation improvements and more

The Finals 1.3.0 patch has arrived and brings various quality-of-life (QoL) changes to improve the experience. Alongside, it even brings many fixes the player base has been asking for, and developers have heard their voices.

Advertisement

The full release of The Finals has been celebrated by gamers globally and rising in popularity day by day. While shooters like Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, Valorant, and more dominate the market, this new title is gaining their place among top guns. The game provides various builds for Light, Medium, and Heavy classes, which makes the title chaotic and fun to play.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

Due to its rising popularity, players have noticed many problems that need fixing. Embark Studio, the developer behind the new shooter has taken the task to eliminate these issues and snake player experience better in Season 1. With that said, let us look into what the game has to provide with the latest update.

What is included with The Finals 1.3.0 update?

Many players complained about how doors worked on the Vegas, as they used to open in the wrong direction. This issue was small yet impacting as it was irritating for the players to deal with. Other than that, there have also been many additions to improve QoL and other general fixes. Here are the major highlights from the update that players should be excited about:

After playing a ranked match, players can now see their actual place in the leaderboard as a recap.

Earlier players needed to play 12 matches to enter an Unranked match, this has been reduced to 6.

The Recent tab on the main screen didn’t open before, this has been fixed with this update.

Players used to face sudden game crashes and now it has been fixed.

Players noticed the animations were better during the Open Beta, and the developers have made adjustments to make it feel similar.

Vegas doors had a bug that made them open in the wrong direction, this has been dealt with.

Hold interactions will not stop prematurely if they are started while moving.

Oceania and South Asia Server Regions are now available for selection on all platforms.

These are all the changes that have been made to The Finals with the 1.3.0 update. While the update is short, it does contain the necessary changes to keep the title in full health.