Valorant Champions 2023: How to claim free Gekko Diff Spray and exclusive Player Card?

Valorant Champions 2023 will kick off on August 6, 2023, and will give away free rewards to viewers during the live streams. The prizes this time are Spray featuring Gekko, an exclusive title, and Champions 2023 Play Card, both of which can be claimed for free.

Riot Games’ international shooter game tournament, Valorant Champions, will feature the best of the best teams from worldwide. All these international teams will compete against each other to claim the title of world champions and display their dominance over all others.

While watching exciting matches between players, viewers can claim free goodies that will be given away on their Twitch livestream. To guide you through the process, we have devised this article to simplify the process.

Rewards available for viewers during the Valorant Champions 2023

Valorant Champions 2023 will be hosted live from Los Angeles (LA), USA, from August 6 onwards. According to Riot Games ‘ schedule, interested parties can witness this event online and offline. A few goodies are being given away to reward players while they watch the matches between the best teams. All of these items and their criteria are as follows:

Lowrider (Title): Players must watch any live game between August 6 and 13, 2023 .

Players must watch any live game between and . Gekko Diff (Spray): Watch any live game between August 16 to 25, 2023 .

Watch between . Champions 2023 (Player Card): Watch any live game of the international Valorant tournament on August 26, 2023, between 12 PM PT to 6 PM PT.

How to redeem the “Gekko Diff Spray” and Valorant Champions Player Card”?

Players must link their Riot Games account with Twitch to claim all these items. Here are the most straightforward steps to follow to connect your accounts:

Step 1: Open Twitch and log in to your account or create one. On the top right corner, click on your avatar and select “Settings” from the drop-down menu.

Open Twitch and log in to your account or create one. On the top right corner, click on your avatar and select from the drop-down menu. Step 2: Upon opening the settings menu, you’ll have multiple tabs on top. Click on the tab saying “Connection,” which will open a new menu.

Upon opening the settings menu, you’ll have multiple tabs on top. Click on the tab saying which will open a new menu. Step 3: You’ll see an option saying “Riot Games,” and click the “Connect” button. If it shows a grey-colored “Disconnect” button, skip the next step as it is already linked.

You’ll see an option saying and click the button. If it shows a grey-colored “Disconnect” button, skip the next step as it is already linked. Step 4: A new pop-up will open after clicking the “Connect” button, asking for your Riot ID and Password. Fill it up with your credentials and authorize the connection between the two platforms.

You can watch the matches on specified dates to get corresponding rewards when all this is done. Also, to gain these rewards, you watch them for quite a while until Twitch gives you a notification. So, once that is confirmed, you can see those rewards in Valorant when you open it.

That's all you need to learn about claiming the free rewards given for Valorant Champions 2023.