Valorant Episode 4 Act 1: Leaks, Release Date, Patch Notes, Battle Pass and Everything You Need to Know

Valorant is shifting focus towards Episode 4 Act 1 and players are already getting excited about what can be expected.

The community made the most of Episode 3 Act 3. Riot Games is already working on their next F2P action hero shooter.

VALORANT EPISODE 4 will likely begin ~ 12 JANUARY 2022. The Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass is currently scheduled to end January 11 2022. Therefore VALORANT Episode 3 Act 3 will last ~10 weeks. This is subject to change.#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/VO0aeMI5R3 — VALORANT Hub (@ValorantHubb) October 30, 2021

Release Date.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 is currently scheduled for Tuesday, 11th January 2022. This date is speculative at this point and may well change.

Battle Pass.

Information regarding the Battle Pass for Episode 4 Act 1 is not known. However, we will update here when more information is available.

News from Leaks.

Want to learn how to earn all of the RiotX Arcane rewards you can earn today? Watch the video to learn how to earn all of the rewards for all riot games including the Poro Gunbuddy! | #VALORANT https://t.co/m4UKnGnfan — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) November 8, 2021

According to recent leaks, Episode 4 Act 1 will commence on 11th January 2022, with Act 2 set to begin on March 1st 2022.

It is speculated that Act 3 will be starting on April 26th, 2022. But, these dates are not tentative. They may change once the Acts are up and running, depending on Riot’s development time.

Patch Notes status.



The Patch Notes for the latest Episode will release closer to the episode release. Therefore, we expect an official announcement around Monday, 10th January 2022. Or perhaps even the week before that.

We will provide an update once the official patch notes for Episode 4 Act 1 are available!

