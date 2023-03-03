Valorant New Agent: Fans can’t stop comparing Agent 22 to Gekko the lizard on Twitter

Valorant is ready to add a new agent to its ever-expanding lineup. While the launch is still a few days away, the agent will be showcased at the VCT LOCK IN Showmatch. The Showmatch will be broadcasted on March 24, 2023.

The new agent’s name was recently revealed as Gekko, and players can’t stop making a meme out of the agent’s name.

Valorant New Agent: Twitter’s meme game gets stronger

Riot Games is yet to reveal information about this new agent. Riot has ensured full secrecy this time, and a picture of Gekko hasn’t been leaked thus far. However, Twitter has become creative and built in-game scenarios of how opponents will be able to spot Agent 22.

More information might have been leaked about the agent. According to VALORANTLeaksEN, Gekko will have a bold look. Along with that, he will also have green hair.

Valorant New Agent’s fourth teaser released by Riot Games

While hinting at Gekko’s ethnicity, Riot Games released the fourth teaser of Agent 22. The teaser shows the agent might just carry some lizard-like ability and some Mexican food, which was found in the “camera roll.”

The teaser also shows the presence of Reyna and Brim and confirms that they are close friends. In the previous teaser, Gekko had a series of messages and missed calls from them. The first glimpse of him showed that he was getting a call from someone named “Beard Papi.”

For the ones looking for some gameplay surrounding Gekko, Tarik, and frttt will be leading their team with this agent and will be able to show their abilities and ultimate. For now, Tarik’s team will include Michaela “mimi” Lintrup and paulanobrez. Frttt’s playing five will have Ganesh “SkRossi” Gangadhar and veelaskez.

