5 Vandal Tips for Intermediate Valorant Players: Tap it, Don’t Spray it!

This article will examine essential Vandal Tips for Valorant that intermediate players should know. Here are five tips.

The Vandal is situationally useful, just like the Phantom. You need to have a crisp aim, good tracking skills, and a higher reaction time to utilize it the best. That is why players like C9 Yay and 100T Cryo are adept at using this gun. Today, we will look at the tips both of them gave regarding their playstyle regarding the Vandal. Let us get into it.

Pro Tips on Mastering the Vandal in Valorant: Top 5

5. Learn Crosshair Placement

Precise crosshair placement is the key to playing the Vandal. When you see the video above, you will notice that all the people in it have a stable crosshair with minimal movement. That is what you need to learn to hit headshots most of the time.

4. Use the ADS

The ADS might seem counterintuitive, but it is instrumental in long-range engagements. C9 yay has made a name for himself, killing players with his ADS. It helps with precision but controlling the fun by tap firing is also really easy for longer ranges.

3. Go Long in Valorant using the Vandal

Shorter to Medium ranges are for guns like the Phantom and the Spectre. Even if the Vandal is a one-shot headshot, you will have a more challenging time with the rifle if you do not play to its strengths. That is why using the ADS and sitting back on the site is a better way to utilize the Vandal rather than picking fights.

2. Don’t Spam Smokes

Do not spam smokes with the Vandal since the enemies can see the bullet tracers and kill you. You can fire if it’s necessary to stop them from entering a site or finishing off a weakened enemy. However, be really careful when doing this as you can get killed.

1. Use the Gun in Bursts

The Vandal Gods of Valorant use the gun in short bursts of three to five bullets rather than spraying. Learn how to strafe and counter-strafe while shooting to maximize your chances of winning gunfights. If you burst the gun, you are preventing it from skyrocketing; recoil becomes easier to control, thus improving accuracy.

