G2 Gozen win the First VCT Game Changers Championship against Shopify Rebellion: Complete Reverse Sweep has Fans Talking

G2 Gozen won the female-only VCT Game Changers Championship against Shopify Rebellion in a complete Reverse Sweep.

G2 Gozen won the VCT Game Changers Championship with a scoreline of 3-2. The comeback was a complete reverse sweep, as G2 had to win all their remaining games to win the Championship. The G2 team consists of Petra, Glance, Mary, Juliano, and the most notable player, Mimi, who has everyone loving her after her energetic plays. Let us break down the match and how G2 pulled the W out of seemingly nothing.

G2 Gozen Take Over the Finals with a Reverse Sweep against NA’s Shopify Rebellion (previously LG)



The Game Changers Finals was one heck of a show for Valorant fans, as every engagement was a topsy-turvy duel or effective use of utility to deny information and plants. The first two maps looked suitable for Shopify Rebellion as they managed to put two victories on the board. However, out of nowhere, G2 Gozen managed to lock in at the right time and pulled off an absolute upset against the Rebellion. The comps were standard, but the communication by G2 paid off in the long run.

However, NA fans complained that Shopify suddenly started losing so severely out of the blue and blamed it on the tech. Naturally, due to the rivalry between EMEA and NA, the former fans began to object, calling out their hypocritical behavior. Shopify lost the last three maps, with G2 Gozen going 13-3, 13-2, and 13-5. It was a rare reverse sweep, but the teams were friendly about it, and it was a great ending to a fantastic tournament.



If you want to watch the highlights for the G2 Gozen vs. SR match, then we are attaching them above. The next VCT Tournament officially starts in February 2023.

