Bounty Hunter Abilities Leaked: Valorant’s new agents abilities and POV leaked

Bounty Hunter Abilities Leaked: Take a look at the abilities and POV for the next initiator joining Valorant.

Valorant so far has a total of 19 agents, from which one agent is kept hidden from us. But with the new act coming in a month’s time seems like the count is going to increase. As Valorant is looking to add a new agent to the roster.

So far we don’t know much about the agent’s background, except the fact that he is a Turkish Initiator. And that his codename is Bounty Hunter. But thanks to our leakers, we now have a peep into his abilities and POV.

Bounty Hunter Abilities Leaked

Bounty Hunter “Q” Ability | Seize

BountyHunter Ability | #VALORANT > Seize (Q)

EQUIP an orb. FIRE to throw the orb. The orb will travel in the air for a max time of 1.5s until dropping to the ground. Upon hitting the ground, it will lock in place and begin to cook for .5s. After .5s a zone will expand out to 7m and all enemies caught will be tethered to the center. Tethered enemies suffer 75 decay damage, are deafened, and cannot escape the zone by normal means for 5s. In fact, it can also be reactivated on the flight to drop earlier.

Bounty hunter “C” Ability | Prowler

BountyHunter Ability | #VALORANT > Prowler (C)

Fire to send a creature out which will travel in a straight line looking for enemies and/or Trails. But remember to hold the fire button and move the mouse to steer the creature in the direction you are facing. When the creature finds a trail or enemy, it will move toward them. Upon reaching the enemy, it will start a .5s cook time, and the NEARSIGHT the closest enemy for 3s. However, only one Creature can latch onto a TRAIL ever.

Bounty hunter “E” Ability | Haunt

BountyHunter Ability | #VALORANT > Haunt (E)

Equip an orb. Fire to throw the orb. The orb will travel in the air for a max time of 1.5s until dropping to the ground. Once it hits the ground, it raises back up and turns into an Eye that can be destroyed. But if the Eye sees opponents, it will REVEAL them and apply a TRAIL debuff that lasts 12s. In fact, it can also be reactivated in the flight to drop the projectile earlier.

Bounty Hunter Ultimate Ability (X) | Nightfall

BountyHunter Ultimate | #VALORANT > NightFall (X)

Equip this ability. Fire to send out a wave of dark mist. If the mist comes in contact with an enemy, they will be TRAILED, DEAF, and DECAYED for 12s.

Release Date

The new agent is will be released with the next Act, which will go live on:

North America: 27th April 06:00 AM PST

Europe: 27th April 03:00 PM CST

Southeast Asia: 28th April 03:00 AM IST

All the above timings are the pre-defined default timing however, if Riot faces any errors or exceptions while releasing the update, these timings could change. But that seems unlikely.