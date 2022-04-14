Valorant Lore: Riot gives us a look into the back story of some key Valorant agents

Interested in Valorant lore, here is a look at the back story and real names of some crucial radiants(aka agents) from Valorant.

Since its release in June 2020, we have not been privy to a lot of information regarding Valorant’s storyline. However, it looks like as time goes by Riot is introducing us to the story little by little.

And with the new agent releasing in the next seasons, Valorant seems to want to start off with their story. So far we know that we are in a world of duality. This means that Valorant exists in the realm in which two universes co-exist being the opposite of each other.

With one world trying to extract radianite from the other. Apart from this we now get to take a deeper dive into the personal stories of some agents.

Valorant Lore

We have backstories for 6 agents Jett, Pheonix, KAY/O, Reyna, Yoru, and Astra. These are not exactly backstories per se, these are Agent Dossiers built by the upcoming agent.

Jett // Sunwoo Han

Reyna // Zyanya Mondragón

Phoenix // Jamie Adeyemi

Yoru // Ryo Kiritani

Astra // Efia Danso

KAY/O // Speculation present, but not confirmed

Info gathered by: Cynprel

Upcoming Agent

The next agent coming to our list is a Turkish initiator, with the code name “Bounty Hunter“. With him having some of the darkest and coolest abilities. Most of his abilities were leaked, and it seems like he is going to be a competition to Sova.