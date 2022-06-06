“Damn, they didn’t even need a plane to go home”: G2 Twitter trolls Sentinels after their 0-4 loss in NA VCT Group Stage, Sentinels responds

G2 and Sentinels Twitter go back and forth in a hilarious Twitter banter after the Sentinels Valorant team loses their 4th match in a row.

When we think about the best Twitter accounts for Esport Organisations we have Sentinels and G2 on top of our minds. Both these accounts have been entertaining us since the dawn of time with some hilarious banter and jokes.

It all started in Masters 3 Berlin when G2 Esports and Sentinels were placed in the same Valornat Group. Even though the players didn’t care much, the Twitter accounts just kept the whole community entertained. And this series of friendly banter continues to this date.

G2 Twitter vs Sentinels Twitter

oh so you’re not supposed to lose 5 in a row? pic.twitter.com/dfGMfnj15j — Sentinels (@Sentinels) June 5, 2022

Don’t think this ends here, they added more content to this hilarious thread:

how about 9th in the HCS? pic.twitter.com/R7WVmdT8Nm — Sentinels (@Sentinels) June 6, 2022

We also got some more reactions from various Orgs and users with some funny and kind of lit suggestions:

Big talk from the team that can only beat FOKUS this stage LMAO — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) June 5, 2022