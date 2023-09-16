Sentinels Valorant Sign Zellsis and Johnqt for VCT 2024: Will It Change Their Performance?

Sentinels Valorant has signed former M80 player Johnqt and former Cloud Nine start Zellsis for VCT 2024. Is this going to better their performance? Or will it be the same story all over again?

It has not been a favorable couple of years for the men in red. They started off the VCT 2023 season by signing on former world champions from LOUD and then picked up a couple of stars from XSET. Of course, their star player and mascot, Tyson “TenZ” Ngo was always a part of the roster from the start. However as time went on, the roster went on to underperform severely.

In addition, even though they signed former OpTic controller, Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen, they did not make it past the VCT Americas LCQ. The VCT 2023 Season has ended with EG winning the world championship. However, will this be a new beginning for the Sentinels squad in the game or is it another track for the hype train? Let us analyze everything we know.

Contents

Sentinels Valorant Starts Rostermania 2024 by Signing Johnqt and Zellsis

A Brief History of Changes for the Sentinels Squad in VCT 2023

Signing Johnqt as the IGL of Sentinels

Signing Zellsis as the Sub

Will These Signings Be Any Good for the Sentinels Valorant Squad?

Sentinels Valorant Starts Rostermania 2024 by Signing Johnqt and Zellsis

Sentinels has always been a controversial organization in Valorant. Besides the clout on Twitter and the SicK drama, they are looking to move forward with good players in their squad to ensure consistency and quality performance. For that reason, they have signed two of the most well-known players in the T1 and the T2 scenes of Valorant Americas respectively. We are going to talk about the past performances of both of those pickups and the potential future of the organization in Valorant.

That being said, the squad’s mentality has looked rough the previous year due to various internal disputes and team changes mid-season. That made a lot of fans angry and the performance dropped amidst tournaments. Let us recap everything we know so far.

A Brief History of Changes for the Sentinels Squad in VCT 2023

The VCT 2023 season started off with Sentinels making huge changes. The first was removing all of the old players and the coaches and starting anew, making the squad around TenZ. They started off by signing former XSET IGL and Star Duelist, Rory “dephh” Jackson, and Zachary “zekken” Patrone respectively along with XSET’s head coach, Donald “SyykoNT” Muir.

Sometime after, they signed two former world champions from LOUD, the Initiator and Controller players, Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi and Bryan “pANcada” Luna. During the mid-season, they picked up former OpTic star, Marved and then went on to amass decent momentum before dropping a couple of matches again. Amidst that, the head coach was replaced again as SykkoNT was removed to bring in Adam “kaplan” Kaplan.

In addition, Sentinels removed dephh from the team. A lot of these changes and issues impacted the consistency of Sentinels, not to mention TenZ’s index finger injury in the middle of the season. That caused the Sentinels lineup to collapse. However, a new year brings a new beginning.

Signing Johnqt as the IGL of Sentinels

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sentinels/status/1702026990575042966?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Mohamed “johnqt” Amine Ouarid has been under the eyes of many as one of the most improved players of the VCT 2023 T2 scene. Playing under M80, the runner-up of the VCT Ascension Americas Tournament, they made waves and were one of the most consistent teams in the T2 Valorant scene. Seeing Johnqt improve as an IGL and a player, Sentinels saw an opportunity and capitalized by signing him to their roster as an IGL.

The Sentinels roster is looking solid for the next season as they were struggling without an IGL in the form of dephh’s absence. Now that they have someone reliable to lead, they can focus on mastering their strategies and improving their fundamentals. Johnqt previously played for Ghost Gaming which included lots of Valorant stars such as GianFranco “koalanoob” Potestio and Marc-Andre “NiSMO” Tayar who was also in M80 with the new Sentinels IGL.

However, as an insurance policy, Sentinels now has signed another star from a popular VCT Americas team that made waves. We are talking about Cloud Nine, and the star is Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro.

Signing Zellsis as the Sub

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sentinels/status/1702382232466497796?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Joining Sentinels as a substitute, Zellsis is back in the Sentinels jersey after he left it a year and a half ago in the VCT 2022 NA LCQ. It was a good run but Sentinels did not win it. However, now that he has made a comeback to the roster, things are sure to heat up more. Zellsis was an instrumental part of Cloud Nine’s attack and defense, working as a flex player and using uncharacteristic approaches to his plays to get the best results.

That being said, this sight will be familiar to him as he has experience being under the Sentinels organization. Not only does it have the best in class management, but the fan support is overwhelming to a point. With this pickup, the Sentinels roster looks like this:

Mohamed “ johnqt ” Amine Ouarid

” Amine Ouarid Bryan “ pANcada ” Luna

Bryan “ ” Luna Tyson “ TenZ ” Ngo

Tyson “ ” Ngo Zachary “ zekken ” Patrone

Zachary “ ” Patrone Gustavo “ Sacy ” Rossi

Gustavo “ ” Rossi Jimmy “ Marved ” Nguyen

Jimmy “ ” Nguyen Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro (Substitute)

Will this be a good year for Sentinels or is it too early to tell?

Will These Signings Be Any Good for the Sentinels Valorant Squad?

The roster on paper looks really good in terms of fundamentals. We have four former champions in the form of TenZ, Marved, Sacy, and pANcada. The only thing the team needs to focus on is relearning the fundamentals, improving their teamwork, and maintaining their consistency across the board whether it is scrims or official matches. Everyone wants to see this team succeed after the hard work they have put in.

Although since the Rostermania is still going on, we do not know if this is the final team for the Sentinels as we approach 2024. There might be more changes written in the cards that we are not aware of. For more Valorant-related news and updates about the Rostermania, click here and stay tuned at The SportsRush.