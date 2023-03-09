G2 Esports vs. Turtle Troop: NA Valorant Challengers; Teams, Where to Watch, Predictions and More!

Today’s Valorant match between G2 Esports and Turtle Troop will be a banger since Turtle Troop has made a few changes to their team.

G2 Esports are the strongest team in Valorant Challengers NA so far. Turtle Troop on the other hand is starting to show a little improvement due to two new and experienced members in their team. This article will cover everything you need to know about the match including rosters, timings, watching, and more.

G2 Esports Go in Undefeated in Valorant NA Challengers into the Turtle Troop Match

This will be the first time both teams face each other in NA Challengers. Here are the players for both organizations:

G2 Esports

ShahZaM

dapr

wippie

penny

Oxy

Turtle Troop

TiGG

mummAy

Governor

WeDid

Add3r

As we previously mentioned, G2 is on top of their respective group while Turtle Troop is at the bottom. However, ever since the team changes were made for Turtle Troop, they showed signs of improvement. Bringing in TiGG from Shopify Rebellion and mummAy, a former NV member, worked out well for TT.

Where to Watch and Timings

You can watch the match on the Knight’s Arena Twitch Channel and the Valorant Challengers NA YouTube channel; both of which we have linked in this article. We are sure Tarik is going to stream the match as well. So checking out his Twitch would also be beneficial. The match is set to begin on 9th March at 1:00 pm PST/ 10:00 pm CET/ 2:30 am IST (10th Match).

Predictions

We predict that G2 Esports is going to win this game 2-1. We have highly experienced players on G2 including 2 world champions in ShahZaM and dapr. In addition, G2 has consistently had better teamplay than Turtle Troop. However, we saw them do well in their last match due to the 2 new additions in TiGG and mummAy. It will be an interesting match for sure.

However, we do not expect either team to sweep each other like the M80 and Disguised match which looked completely one-sided. M80 is still undefeated in the league just like G2. Who are you cheering for in this game? Let’s discuss! For more Valorant related news, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

