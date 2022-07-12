Valorant Patch 5.01 Leaks: Phoenix, Yoru, KAY/O changes, New Smurf Detection system and Release Date

With the Valorant Patch 5.01 going to releasing soon here are all the leaks such as Agent buffs, New Smurf detection system, and more.

Valorant’s latest Episode 5 got out last month and we have been having fun trying out the new map and a new rank. To add on top of this, Riot always releases a new patch every two weeks, either to patch bugs or send out new updates.

Valorant is introducing some new agent updates and more with the upcoming patch. Some of these updates were long due and looking forward to seeing them go live.

Valorant Patch 5.01 Leaks

New Map in Rank

With this path, Pearl will be made available to play in the competitive queue. We have seen a set of mixed reactions to the addition of pearl in the map pool, but it will be interesting to see how things pan out.

Pheonix Changes

Phoenix Changes | #VALORANT > Flash Max duration increased 1.1s -> 1.5s

> Flash Windup Time decreased .7s -> .5s

> Your weapon will equip earlier if you stop bending the wall while in use.

> After using your ultimate, you will regain the amount of shield you had previously. — ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) July 12, 2022

Kayo Changes

KAY/O Changes | #VALORANT > Grenade Size has been reduced from 10m -> 8m

> Damage for your grenade no longer needs line of sight (this means damage can happen behind a box)

> Ultimate now only plays the revival sound for Allies while Enemies hear a short sound at the start. — ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) July 12, 2022

Yoru Changes

Yoru Changes | #VALORANT > Ultimate Duration time increased from 10s -> 12s

> Unequip time has been reduced from 1.2s >>> 0.8s — ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) July 12, 2022

New Smurf Detection

The working of the new system is in such a way that, for all new accounts players will play against the same skill level. Which Riot figures out by the unrated matches which are compulsory to complete to play rank. The skill level of each player will update with each match, so if someone tries to skim off to any higher-rank player, the level will update to the appropriate MMR.

